India Urges US to Halt Strikes on Shipping After Three Indian-Crewed Tankers Attacked

India has called on the United States to stop attacks on shipping after three tankers with Indian crew were struck by US forces this week, resulting in the deaths of three Indian sailors. The attacks are part of a US blockade on Iran-linked shipping. India summoned the US chargé d'affaires to protest, while the US military claims the vessels violated the blockade. The incident occurs ahead of the G7 summit where Indian PM Modi is expected to meet President Trump.

India Urges US to Cease Shipping Strikes After Three India n-Crewed Tankers Targeted. New Delhi has formally demanded that Washington stop its military strikes on merchant shipping following a series of attacks this week that killed three India n sailors and endangered dozens more.

The Indian foreign ministry summoned the US chargé d'affaires on Wednesday to convey its deepest concerns over the ongoing assaults, which are part of a US blockade on vessels linked to Iran. The blockade, initiated on April 13, has so far disabled eight ships and turned away over 100 others. Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Thursday: These attacks must cease and end.

We also call for dialogue and diplomacy so that we can have an early return to peace and stability in the region. The deadliest incident occurred when a US aircraft carried out a precision strike on the engine room of the tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman after the crew allegedly failed to comply with directions from American forces. Three Indian sailors lost their lives in the attack.

The US Central Command claimed the vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran. However, the ship's manager, IOS Marine FZE, vehemently rejected these claims, stating that the Settebello holds no affiliation whatsoever with Iran or Iranian oil. The company called for a transparent international investigation into the matter. The Omani Navy responded to the distress call and rescued 21 Indian crew members from the stricken tanker.

Family members of Shivanand Chaurasia, one of the deceased sailors, expressed their grief. They said he had gone to sea about nine months ago and had told his father earlier this week that everything was fine. Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the deaths as a profound loss to our maritime family. India has over 300,000 sailors working in global shipping fleets, according to government data, making the safety of its seafarers a top priority.

The US attacks come ahead of next week's Group of Seven summit, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump. The blockade has targeted not only Iranian vessels but also so-called shadow fleet tankers - older ships without Western insurance that transport sanctioned oil under various flags to obscure their true ownership and cargo.

The US has also disabled the unladen Marivex oil tanker, which had Indian crew aboard, in the Gulf of Oman on Monday after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port. International condemnation has been swift. Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of the UN's shipping agency the International Maritime Organization, said on Wednesday: I strongly condemn any act from any party that endangers the lives of seafarers and the safety of international shipping. This is simply unacceptable.

The situation underscores the growing tensions over the US policy of intercepting Iran-linked oil shipments, which has drawn criticism from major maritime nations concerned about the safety of their citizens and the freedom of navigation. India's call for diplomacy reflects its delicate balancing act between maintaining close ties with the US and protecting its large diaspora of seafarers. As the G7 summit approaches, all eyes are on Modi and Trump to see if they can address this crisis through dialogue.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased sailors mourn, and the maritime community demands accountability. The three attacks this week have heightened fears among Indian seafarers, many of whom work on tankers that could be viewed as part of the shadow fleet. Industry bodies have urged the Indian government to engage with US authorities to ensure the safety of Indian crew members and to seek clarity on the rules of engagement.

The Indian Navy has also increased patrols in the region to assist any Indian-flagged vessels in distress. The US embassy in New Delhi has not commented on the summoning, but Pentagon officials have stated that the blockade is aimed at disrupting Iran's oil revenue, which funds military activities in the Middle East. Critics argue that the strikes endanger civilian lives and violate international maritime law.

The International Maritime Organization has called for an immediate de-escalation and a return to diplomatic channels. India's stance, while critical of the attacks, stops short of condemning the US outright, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two countries.

However, the loss of Indian lives has put pressure on the government to take a firmer stand. As the G7 summit looms, Prime Minister Modi is expected to raise the issue with President Trump, seeking guarantees for the protection of Indian sailors and a halt to unilateral strikes. The outcome of these talks could shape the future of US-India relations and the security of global shipping lanes





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