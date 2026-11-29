Indian tax authorities demand $1.2 billion from Volkswagen over alleged tariff evasion, citing misleading claims about competitors like Mercedes-Benz and Kia.

India n tax authorities have demanded a record $1.2 billion in back taxes from Volkswagen, accusing the German automaker of systematically evading import duties by misclassifying car components. The demand represents the largest import tariff claim in India's history and centers on allegations that Volkswagen imported parts from Audi, Skoda, and Volkswagen vehicles in separate shipments to pay reduced tariffs.

Allegations of Tariff Evasion

Indian tax officials stated in 2024 that Volkswagen imported hundreds of car parts in fragmented shipments, paying a 10 percent tariff instead of the 30 to 35 percent duty applicable to complete car kits. The government argues that Volkswagen declared these items as individual parts to bypass the higher tariffs for knocked-down kits, a strategy that allegedly spanned 12 years. The tax authority maintains that when carmakers import pre-assembled engines or gearboxes along with all other parts, they must comply with the higher duty rates under Indian law.

Also read SSS Releases 45.26 Billion as Early Christmas Gift to 4.1 Million Pensioners

Volkswagen's Defense and Rival Claims

Volkswagen has denied all charges, describing the case as a matter of life and death for its business in India, where it holds only a 2 percent market share of the world's third-largest auto market. In a High Court filing in Mumbai, Volkswagen argued that every manufacturer of comparable cars, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Kia, follows similar import practices. The automaker sought to drag its rivals into the case for the first time after the government stated that other companies adhere to the rules.

Government Counter-Arguments on Comparisons

Indian tax authorities rejected Volkswagen's comparison, stating that the automaker is trying to draw a wrong equivalence between different types of imports. The nonpublic court filing reviewed by Reuters clarified that the correct comparison should be with imports where the entire car arrives as a knocked-down kit for local assembly. The government cited Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz as examples of carmakers following the correct practices, noting that these companies classify imports of pre-assembled transmissions or engines at the 30 to 35 percent duty rate.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Responses and Market Impact

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, the Indian finance ministry, Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai did not respond to requests for comment regarding the dispute. Kia told Reuters it imports car components in accordance with applicable laws, while no other automaker has commented on Volkswagen's allegations. The dispute highlights a long-standing sore point for foreign investors in India, where tax cases can drag on for years and create significant uncertainty for multinational corporations operating in the region.

Legal Proceedings and Future Implications

The Mumbai High Court is set to rule on Monday regarding whether tax authorities are justified in scrutinizing Volkswagen's imports over the past 12 years. This decision marks the first major step in a high-profile spat that could set a precedent for how foreign automakers are regulated in India. Indian officials insist they are only enforcing the law, while Volkswagen argues that its more affordable models are not comparable to high-end luxury vehicles like the Maybach, which are priced above 25 million rupees.