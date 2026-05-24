Increasing Chance of Tropical Low Pressure Area Intensification

PAGASA upgrades its forecast for a tropical low pressure area, signaling an increased likelihood of intensification in the coming days for several Visayas and Mindanao provinces.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( PAGASA ) has upgraded the likelihood of tropical low pressure area (LPA) intensification in the coming days. After analyzing the LPA's position and movement, PAGASA predicted that increased likelihood of intensification would affect several provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao .

The LPA, which was first detected near the northeastern tip of Mindanao, is now situated 1,340 kilometers east of the region as of 3 PM. During this time, PAGASA warned that the trough of the LPA would bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over parts of Mindanao, Palawan, Eastern Samar, and Southern Leyte.

In addition, areas such as Vizayas and Mindanao are expected to experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, while some regions may witness partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. At the PAGASA Science Garden weather station in Diliman, Quezon City, the highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 35.9 degrees Celsius at 3 PM, while the lowest temperature was logged at 26.6 degrees Celsius at 5 AM





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PAGASA Tropical Low Pressure Area Intensification Visayas Mindanao Cloudy Skies Scattered Rains Thunderstorms Light To Moderate Winds Sights ソコン Bataasong Ating Reporting Lokalidad Naestatad Weather Sia'la Normal Banyaga Nang Sarsi Asalanligteng Sa Ating Pilipinas

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