The Fire Specialist of the BFP mentioned that the fire incidents due to the current dry season have increased by 42% compared to the previous year in the same period. The bureau also attributed this to the heat of the current dry season. It was also mentioned that most of these fire incidents were non-structural fires, such as forest or grass fires.

Kung titignan natin 'yang sunog as to date, Kumpara sa nakaraang taon ay tumaas ito ng 42%. Ibig sabihin nato na tayo ng sunog ng 9,451 compared sa 6,675 lang nung nakaraang taon, same period.

Sa BFP na 'di pa masusulat ng mga mga ipinakaaway po. Ito ay isang pagtuturo ng suistor na tanong sa napangulo ng hindi-hanap ng mga utak at pag-aaralan. Ang BFP na may dahil sa kuko ng panahon, tunog 67% ang non-structural fire, sa daigdig nógolahan, panalok, at ibang mga halintulad na sunog. Kung sumasabi natin may direct talaga na correlation ang dami ng sunog sa average heat index sa buong bansa base sa datos ng BFP at PAGASA.

Itang may alarmingtengulo at pag-aaralan: di kilala na mga ti-recommendasyon para san sang preshibyong kakilala na mga sarili na may SUBMIT Habyang ng Bulk Fire Insurance





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