In Indigenous Community, Teacher Highlights National Reading Crisis

An English teacher in an indigenous community in Pampanga shares daily struggles with students who can decode text but cannot comprehend or write effectively, reflecting a national literacy emergency highlighted by recent DepEd data.

An English teacher in Sapang Uwak, an indigenous community in Porac, Pampanga, describes a pervasive challenge: students can read words but struggle to comprehend meaning.

Raven Kyle Duya, a 26-year-old junior high school teacher, notes that many learners are slow readers, some still cannot read well, and writing coherent sentences remains difficult. This mirrors a national crisis; a March 2026 DepEd assessment found about 1.3 million of 1.4 million Grade 11 students have difficulty understanding texts, with only 12 percent classified as independent readers.

The situation in Sapang Uwak is worsened by limited access to books, poor internet connectivity, difficult terrain, and long travel distances to school. Duya adapted her teaching by slowing lessons, increasing reading activities, and reinforcing concepts repeatedly. Despite shortages of textbooks and digital devices, forcing reliance on printed modules, she emphasizes that students are highly motivated, often walking long distances and sometimes skipping lunch to attend classes. Even heavy rains disrupt learning, shifting to modular delivery.

Duya refutes assumptions that students are uninterested or slow, attributing struggles to a lack of resources and opportunities. Efforts like the DepEd ARAL Program aim to address literacy gaps, but teachers on the ground continue to face systemic challenges





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Reading Comprehension Literacy Crisis Deped ARAL Program Indigenous Education Resource Gaps

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