Defense witness Rainer Dela Fuente faces senator-judge interrogation regarding his past work with POGOs and former law partner Edward Viologo's political ties during Vice President Sara Duterte trial.

During the forty-fourth day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte in Manila, Philippines, defense expert witness Rainer Dela Fuente encountered intense questioning from senator-judges regarding his professional history and potential conflicts of interest. Senator-Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan and Senator-Risa Hontiveros interrogated the former Anti-Money Laundering Council investigator about his past consultancy roles and his association with a former law firm partner linked to the Duterte Youth party-list.

Former Law Partner Political Connections

Rainer Dela Fuente confirmed that he and Atty. Edward Viologo were friends since their law school days at San Beda College and served as partners at Viologo, Dela Fuente and Associates from 2018 to 2021. When questioned about Viologo, who practices election law, Rainer Dela Fuente acknowledged that he had no personal knowledge of whether Viologo represented the Duterte Youth Party-list but admitted their communication had resumed recently after years of separation.

Also read Diokno objects to qualifying Dela Fuente as expert witness on money laundering

Senator-Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan pressed further, noting reports that Atty. Edward Viologo supported the 2016 presidential campaign of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Rainer Dela Fuente maintained he was unaware of these political activities, stating that any campaign involvement belonged to his former partner's personal affairs and that they had no communication after Dela Fuente left the firm in 2021.

Consultancy Roles And POGO Links

Senator-Risa Hontiveros directed her questioning toward Rainer Dela Fuente's private sector work after leaving the Anti-Money Laundering Council in 2018, specifically focusing on his consultancy for the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority and his role as an accredited regulatory compliance trainer for the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. She highlighted that many observers associate the emergence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators with the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority.

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Rainer Dela Fuente admitted during the proceedings that he had assisted covered entities in complying with anti-money laundering requirements at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, which included conducting training sessions and preparing compliance manuals. When specifically asked if he had handled Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators as clients during his engagement with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, he confirmed that he had indeed worked with such clients.

Expert Witness Reliability Criticized

Rainer Dela Fuente was presented by the defense panel to provide commentary on a report by financial forensic analyst Alexander Cabrera, which examined Vice President Sara Duterte's alleged P817 million in unexplained wealth. However, during the interpellations, he confessed that he had not fully read Alexander Cabrera's report or its supporting documents, undermining his credibility as an expert witness.

Senator-Erwin Tulfo criticized the defense team for presenting weak witnesses, citing Rainer Dela Fuente's admission as evidence of the panel's lack of thorough preparation. The senator-judges continued to scrutinize the defense's strategy, highlighting the disconnect between the expert's claimed role and his actual review of the financial evidence central to the impeachment proceedings.