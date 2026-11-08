Impeachment Trial of Vice President Sara Duterte Resumes Monday

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte restarts Monday. Defense witnesses and legal strategies face scrutiny as the House prosecution prepares for key testimony and potential dilatory tactics.

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte is set to resume on Monday following a month-long suspension. The House impeachment court will convene at 10 a.m. to restart proceedings against the Vice President. Afternoon sessions will be suspended to allow time for a plenary session of the House of Representatives.

Defense Witness Changes and Corporate Records

The defense team has identified over twenty intended witnesses for testimony between November 9 and November 13. Law professor Dean Ralph Sarmiento was originally scheduled to be the first witness. He declined to testify as a witness in the proceedings. The defense subsequently withdrew its request to the impeachment court to subpoena Sarmiento. This change in witness lineup is expected to impact the defense strategy significantly.

Also read Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Defense Begins Monday

Atty. Suzette Balucanag-Punay is now expected to testify as a primary witness for the defense. She serves as the corporate counsel for Gencorp Industries, Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation. These two entities are linked to Vice President Sara Duterte. Balucanag-Punay will present relevant corporate and business matters connected to the Vice President. She will produce certified true copies and original copies of corporate records.

The documents to be presented include General Information Sheets and Audited Financial Statements. These records cover the period from 2022 to 2025. The production of these financial documents is central to the defense case regarding unexplained wealth. The prosecution has indicated it will closely scrutinize these corporate filings.

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Prosecution Warns of Dilatory Tactics

House lead prosecutor and Batangas Representative Gerville Luistro has warned of potential dilatory tactics by the defense. The prosecution anticipates the defense may file a demurrer to evidence. Luistro stated this is a procedural move the defense believes is appropriate given the situation. The prosecution team opposes any attempts to delay the presentation of evidence.

Luistro also noted that the defense might insist on presenting evidence related to three Articles of Impeachment. The prosecution had previously withdrawn these three articles during the trial on October 13. The House prosecution panel decided to proceed on Article II alone. Article II concerns alleged unexplained wealth due to non-full declaration of assets. It also covers the non-divestment of business interests by the Vice President.

Withdrawn Articles and Specific Allegations

The withdrawn impeachment articles included Article I on confidential funds. Article III on bribery was also removed from the charges. Article IV on assassination plot, grave threats, and inciting to sedition was withdrawn. These allegations were directed against President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. They were also directed against First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Former Speaker and incumbent Leyte 1st District Representative Martin Romualdez was included in Article IV.

The prosecution believes the remaining Article II provides a sufficient basis for the trial. The impeachment court will proceed with the presentation of evidence on this single article. The defense has the prerogative to seek appropriate legal remedies. However, the prosecution hopes the defense will proceed with the case without further procedural delays. The trial continues to monitor the presentation of financial records and corporate governance issues.