Impeachment Trial Focuses on Duterte's Davao Assets and Business Interests

Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team presents witnesses on Davao City properties and business ties during the November 9-12 impeachment trial hearings.

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumed on November 9 following a month-long recess, shifting its primary focus to the detailed examination of assets and business interests rooted in Davao City. The proceedings, which continued through November 12, represent the first substantive opportunity for the defense to address the prosecution's sole remaining charge under Article II, which alleges unexplained wealth through undisclosed assets and undivested business interests. Prosecutors previously dropped three other articles of impeachment in October, leaving this financial dimension as the central legal battleground.

The court reaffirmed its November 6 ruling that admitted relevant bank, tax, corporate, and property records while excluding evidence related to the withdrawn articles. Additionally, the court restored its sub judice rule, which now covers all four articles of impeachment, prohibiting covered parties from publicly discussing the merits of the case. This procedural context set the stage for the defense to introduce its first batch of witnesses, aiming to clarify the discrepancies in financial disclosures and property valuations associated with the Vice President and her family.

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Davao City Property Discrepancies

The defense began its case on Monday by calling Jaime Adalin, the Davao City assessor, to explain the ownership details of a 379-square-meter lot in Matina Crossing linked to Vice President Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio. The court scrutinized the divergence between the Vice President's Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), which listed the acquisition cost at ₱10 million, and the deed of sale, which indicated a purchase price of only ₱6 million. Senators questioned whether these details were reported accurately, noting that Adalin became assessor during the tenure of Vice President Duterte's father, former Davao City mayor Rodrigo Duterte.

Testimony on Tuesday shifted to Samal City, where Assessor John Kenneth Enumerables addressed conflicting records regarding a property in the Island Garden City of Samal. Enumerables testified that city tax maps did not list Barangay Matanos, where some documents placed the lot, while other records placed it in Barangay San Isidro. Furthermore, a five-year chronological gap emerged, with the deed of sale indicating a 2018 purchase while her 2025 SALN reportedly listed 2013, raising serious questions about the accuracy of the financial disclosures.

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GenCorp Financial Ties and Contracts

On Wednesday, Lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay, representing GenCorp and Metro City Chow Foods, provided testimony regarding Vice President Duterte's loose investment in a Davao Jollibee branch, from which she received approximately ₱2.14 million between 2022 and 2025. Balucanag-Punay stated that these payments were returns of capital and confirmed that the Vice President was not a registered shareholder of GenCorp, as her name was absent from the company's General Information Sheets. She could not produce a written agreement detailing the original investment amount or repayment terms, creating ambiguity about the legal basis for the payments.

The nature of these payments drew sharp questioning from Senator Francis Pangilinan and Senator Raffy Tulfo, who asked whether the funds constituted returns of capital or investment earnings given the Vice President's lack of formal participation in GenCorp. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian raised concerns about the timing of GenCorp's acquisition of approximately ₱33 million in city contracts while her brother, Sebastian Duterte, served as mayor of Davao City. Balucanag-Punay also confirmed that Vice President Duterte held a 20-percent stake in Metro City Chow and served on its compensation committee from 2022 to 2025, though she insisted on a lack of active management role.

Family Spending and Asset Origins

Testimony on Thursday turned to the personal expenditures of Manases Carpio, with family friend Anel Antero describing a dinner in Japan involving law school friends and denying knowledge of a ₱580,000 remittance made in 2020. Antero testified that he repaid Carpio approximately 40,000 yen, equivalent to around ₱16,000, for the event. The defense also introduced Chadrin Parian, who testified that Carpio spent ₱256,000 on shoes for players and their parents following a championship tournament in Malaysia, a expense prosecutors questioned against the modest-living standard required by RA 6713.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri urged the court to look beyond these individual expenses and examine the declared assets of Cale88 Foods Corporation, a firm owned by Carpio that allegedly received over ₱300 million in foreign remittances. Amidst these heavy questions regarding the source of wealth and business conflicts, the defense dropped all 16 of its intended bank witnesses on Thursday. The Vice President's team had planned to call a total of 24 witnesses to refute the allegations, leaving the trial to navigate the remaining evidentiary landscape under the strict constraints of the sub judice rule.