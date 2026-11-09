Impeachment Trial: Defense Witnesses Challenge Sara Duterte SALN Claims

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte continues as defense counsel presents evidence regarding property declarations, while prosecutors dispute the validity of these claims.

The defense panel officially commenced the presentation of evidence in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday. Davao City assessor Engr. Jaime Adalin was the first witness called to the stand to provide testimony regarding real property records. This development marks a critical phase in the proceedings as both legal teams prepare their arguments regarding the Vice President's financial disclosures.

Defense Introduces Adalin to Verify Property Records

Defense counsel Lindon Bacquel presented the offer of testimony for Adalin, emphasizing that the witness possesses personal knowledge of tax declarations due to his official position. Adalin stated that he is a civil engineer and real estate appraiser who has been a resident of Cabantian, Davao City, for approximately ten years. He further noted that he has served as the Davao City assessor for nearly nine years, a role in which he ensures the proper execution of all laws governing real properties.

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In his capacity as assessor, Adalin is responsible for establishing a systematic real property assessment framework. He is also tasked with issuing certifications pertaining to records of assessment and providing other relevant information related to property ownership. The defense aims to utilize his expertise to challenge the allegations made against the Vice President regarding her financial statements.

Bacquel Argues Prosecution Claims Are False and Malicious

Bacquel argued that Adalin is expected to prove that the House prosecution panel's claim was malicious and completely false. The specific accusation being contested involves the Vice President's failure to disclose real property covered by Transfer Certificate of Title (TCT) 146-2024010775. This property was allegedly omitted from her Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, commonly known as the SALN.

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The defense contends that the discrepancy in the SALN filing was not an intentional omission but rather a result of procedural misunderstanding or error. By introducing Adalin, the legal team seeks to demonstrate that the Vice President did indeed disclose the relevant property or that the property in question is not subject to the specific tax declarations cited by the prosecutors.

Tolosa Disputes Evidence Link and Challenges Testimony Validity

Private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa Jr. strongly opposed the defense's narrative, arguing that there is no way Adalin could prove that the property indicated in Duterte's SALN is the same one covered by the subject TCT. Tolosa stated that a mere facial examination of the two documents would reveal obvious discrepancies between the property descriptions in the SALN and the title.

Tolosa took the strongest exception to the accusation that the prosecution's position was malicious and completely false. He maintained that the documents simply do not align, suggesting that the omission was significant enough to warrant serious scrutiny. The prosecutor emphasized that the legal team stands by their initial findings regarding the inconsistencies in the financial disclosures.

Next Steps in the Impeachment Proceedings Continue

The trial is expected to proceed with further witness testimonies as both sides build their respective cases. The defense will likely call additional witnesses to corroborate Adalin's claims, while the prosecution may present more experts to highlight the discrepancies in the property records.

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Legal observers are watching closely to see how the court interprets the testimony of Adalin and other potential witnesses. The outcome of these evidentiary presentations could significantly influence the trajectory of the impeachment trial and the final judgment on the allegations against Vice President Duterte.