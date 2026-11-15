The impeachment trial of VP Sara Duterte resumed with testimony from Davao LGU officers. Their accounts of memory lapses and questionable financial claims are under scrutiny.

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumed on Monday, November 16, 2026, following the October 31, 2026, hearings. The proceedings have drawn significant attention due to the testimony provided by local government unit officers from Davao. These officials appeared as part of the defense team to counter allegations regarding unexplained wealth. Their statements have triggered intense public debate and scrutiny.

Davao City Hall Memory Lapses

A city land assessor testified on Monday regarding property records linked to Vice President Sara Duterte. He confirmed that a property owned by her husband, located in Barangay Matina Crossing, matches the address recorded as Barangay 74-A in official documents. Despite this confirmation, the assessor admitted he could not visually identify the specific property where a restaurant currently stands during the trial. This admission raised immediate questions about his recall of critical details.

Also read Cayetano Expresses Disdain Over Prosecution's Questioning of Defense Witness in Duterte Impeachment Trial

The city accountant followed the next day with a similar pattern of testimony. She presented documents showing that Vice President Sara Duterte received delayed salary adjustment differentials from her tenure as city mayor. However, when questioned about her background check, the accountant could not remember working for the auditing firm of Vice President Sara's GenCorp. She explicitly stated she could not recall these turning points in her career, which experts note is unusual for someone responsible for financial figures.

Both the land assessor and the city accountant revealed in court that they had taken trips to China. The assessor specifically stated he could not remember the exact location of his travel. These memory gaps echo the testimony from last September regarding the Vice President's disbursing officer. That official repeatedly cited confusion regarding confidential funds, leading to widespread speculation about the reliability of the testimony.

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GenCorp Financial Claims

The corporate lawyer for GenCorp provided a complex explanation regarding the financial forensic analysis of the Vice President's assets. She dismissed the allegations of hidden wealth as absurd during the opening minutes of her testimony. Instead, she offered an alternative interpretation of corporate laws and accounting practices without presenting supporting documents or corporate resolutions.

She described Vice President Sara's involvement in GenCorp as a loose investment. The lawyer claimed the Vice President invested in an old franchise that never materialized. She argued that GenCorp absorbed this money and was currently paying her back. She presented this explanation without showing proof such as a document or corporate resolution to the Senate court. This lack of physical evidence further complicated the financial narrative being presented.

Impact on Davao City Reputation

The combined testimony has raised serious concerns about the image of Davao City. Observers note that the strange acrobatics in logic displayed by local officials and lawyers are damaging the city's reputation. The contrast between Davao's self-proclaimed status as the Singapore of Asia and the current proceedings is stark. Critics argue this is the price of loyalty when public officials lose their memory and reputation.

The testimony suggests a systemic issue within the local government unit. The inability of key officers to recall basic professional history or travel details undermines their credibility. This situation highlights the potential consequences of maintaining public service under intense legal pressure. The defense team's strategy appears to be relying heavily on these personal accounts rather than hard evidence.

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Next Steps in the Proceedings

The impeachment trial continues to unfold with further hearings scheduled. The Senate court will likely scrutinize these testimonies for consistency and factual accuracy. Legal experts suggest that the lack of documentary evidence in critical financial claims could weaken the defense position. The public awaits the final judgment on whether these accounts constitute valid defenses or mere distractions from the core allegations.

The outcome of this trial will have lasting implications for Philippine politics and local governance standards. It sets a precedent for how financial transparency and accountability are judged at the highest levels. The contrast between the Vice President's official duties and the behavior of her local associates remains a focal point. The nation watches closely as the legal process moves forward toward its eventual conclusion.