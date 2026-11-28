House prosecutors assert sufficient evidence exists for conviction despite rejected dollar-account records, with cross-examination of Vice President Sara Duterte possible next week.

House of Representatives impeachment prosecutors have confirmed their readiness to cross-examine Vice President Sara Duterte should she testify during the upcoming Senate trial hearings scheduled for early December 2026. Impeachment prosecutor Joel Chua stated that the prosecution panel has assigned a specific lawyer to question the Vice President if she appears as a surprise defense witness.

Prosecution Stands Firm on Evidence Sufficiency

The prosecution maintains that the evidence currently presented in the impeachment trial is sufficient to secure a conviction without the inclusion of certain bank records. Private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa Jr. emphasized that the panel is prepared for the Senate impeachment court to render a decision on guilt or innocence based solely on the materials already submitted to the court.

Also read Ex-Cale88 co-owner, BOC official to testify in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

Tolosa noted that while the panel had previously sought to include records involving a dollar account referenced in a Bank of the Philippine Islands document, the request was not granted. Despite this exclusion, the prosecution argues that the remaining body of evidence provides a solid foundation for their charges against the Vice President.

Financial Discrepancies and Corporate Records

Forensic financial expert Alexander Cabrera has identified P817.87 million in alleged unexplained wealth and undeclared assets involving Vice President Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio, from the period between 2022 and 2025. This financial analysis forms a critical component of the prosecution's case against the respondents.

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Chua clarified that the financial discussions surrounding Cale88 Foods Corp. represent only a portion of the broader issue under investigation. The prosecution's case includes comprehensive reports from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and the Anti-Money Laundering Council, alongside detailed bank transactions, insurance policies, investments, and corporate records.

Defense Strategy and Scheduled Testimonies

The defense team has identified only two witnesses for the four-day hearing session running from December 1 to 4, 2026. These witnesses are Customs Deputy Commissioner Agaton Teodoro Uvero and Dr. Lourdes Tingson-Lebosada, a former business partner of Carpio. Both individuals are expected to testify on matters involving Cale88 during the scheduled hearings.

Vice President Duterte had expressed a desire to represent herself in the Senate trial but has yet to be granted that request by her legal team. The defense retains the option to seek another postponement or to rest its case after presenting its two listed witnesses. The uncertainty regarding the Vice President's participation continues to draw significant attention to the proceedings.

Implications for the Upcoming Senate Trial

The potential appearance of the Vice President as a witness adds a significant dynamic to the impeachment proceedings already underway. The prosecution's assertion of case sufficiency despite the exclusion of specific dollar-account records challenges the defense's strategy of relying on limited witness testimony.

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As the December 2026 hearings approach, all eyes remain on how the Senate impeachment court will navigate the evidence presented. The outcome of these hearings will determine the final verdict on the charges brought against Vice President Sara Duterte, marking a pivotal moment in the political landscape of the Philippines.