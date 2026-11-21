House prosecution spokesperson Zia Adiong defends the impeachment trial's questioning of Vice President Sara Duterte regarding Cale88, dismissing OVP claims of misleading tactics as part of standard legal procedure.

House prosecution spokesperson Zia Adiong firmly rejected criticism from the Office of the Vice President regarding the legal strategy employed during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. On Saturday, Adiong addressed the ongoing dispute concerning the relevance of questioning the Vice President's participation in a tree planting activity linked to Cale88 Food Corporation.

Prosecutors Defend Trial Methodology

Adiong stated that the decision to inquire about the tree planting event was strictly intended to verify whether the photograph used in the campaign had any direct connection to the Board of Investments compliance requirements for Cale88. He emphasized that the line of questioning was a standard procedural step designed to ascertain that the visual material associated with the Vice President's activities was unrelated to the corporate obligations of the food firm.

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The House prosecution spokesperson argued that the cross-examination techniques utilized during the trial are consistent with established legal norms found in regular court proceedings. He noted that such investigative methods are fundamental to the judicial process and should not be viewed with excessive sensitivity by those observing the trial proceedings.

OVP Disputes Link to Corporate Entity

The Office of the Vice President has publicly labeled the attempts to connect Vice President Duterte's tree planting initiatives with Cale88 as misleading. In their statement, the OVP described the Pagbabago: A Million Trees Campaign as an independent environmental initiative launched on March 27, 2023. This program was established to support the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

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The OVP highlighted that the campaign is part of their broader advocacy to protect the environment for future generations. They reported that the initiative, conducted in partnership with various government agencies and private sector entities, has successfully planted 1,386,682 trees nationwide to date. These figures were presented to underscore the independent nature of the environmental effort and its distinction from corporate activities.

Cale88 Scrutiny Continues in Trial

The controversy surfaced during Day 45 of the impeachment trial, specifically when private prosecutor Erwin Matib questioned Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo. During this session, Matib flashed a document identifying Cale88 as a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) to the witness. The questioning aimed to probe the operational details and financial structure of the company linked to Vice President Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio.

Cale88 has been under intense scrutiny throughout the impeachment proceedings due to its reported profits generated with only two employees. Investigators and prosecutors have focused on the firm's supposed financial inflows from China and its compliance with local business regulations. The trial continues to examine these financial anomalies and their potential implications for the Vice President.

Stakeholder Positions and Next Steps

Adiong urged all parties involved to refrain from reacting with excessive sensitivity to the procedural aspects of the trial. He characterized the OVP's complaints as an attempt to obscure the standard legal examination of evidence and witness testimony. The prosecution maintains that every question asked is pertinent to establishing the facts regarding the alleged violations.

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The trial proceedings will continue to explore the connections between high-ranking government officials and private business entities. Legal experts note that the cross-examination of trade officials remains a critical component of the prosecution's case. The outcome of these inquiries will likely determine the broader understanding of the alleged improprieties surrounding the food corporation.