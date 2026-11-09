Impeachment Prosecutors Challenge Davao Assessor China Trip Duration

Senate impeachment prosecutors question the legitimacy of Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin's 25-day China trip, citing excessive costs and inconsistent testimony during proceedings on November 9 2026.

On November 9 2026 the House prosecution panel team challenged the legitimacy of a 25-day trip to China taken by defense witness Jaime Adalin. Gerville Luistro the House lead prosecutor from Batangas raised serious concerns regarding the lengthy stay during the ongoing Senate impeachment proceedings against Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin.

Prosecutors Question Trip Necessity

Senator-judge Gerville Luistro of Batangas flagged the 25-day trip to China taken by defense witness and Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin last January. The prosecution argued that such a lengthy stay is not normal for a simple tourist visiting another country. Luistro emphasized that the duration of the visit warranted deeper scrutiny from the court as the investigation into potential graft and corruption continues.

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Financial Discrepancies Highlighted

Luistro pointed out that Adalin was part of a delegation that went to China and stayed there from January 5 to 30 of this year. During a post-trial press conference the prosecutor asked who paid for the expenses and why the stay was so long. He noted that hotel accommodations alone in a two-star or three-star hotel could have cost more than P100 000. This financial argument suggests the trip may have served purposes beyond simple tourism.

Adalin Defends Personal Payment

Amid repeated questioning Jaime Adalin told the Senate impeachment court that he indeed went to China and paid his own expenses. When questioned by Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo the assessor confirmed that he had verified the travel with his office. Adalin stated that the delegation did travel to China while asserting that the funds used were personally covered by him. This testimony aimed to counter the prosecution's implications of improper funding sources.

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Immigration Records and Conflicting Details

Senator-judge Raffy Tulfo cited immigration records showing that Adalin also traveled to Hong Kong Thailand and Australia during the same period. These records provided a broader context of the assessor's movements outside the Philippines. However the details regarding specific destinations within China remained a point of contention during the hearings as the court sought to verify the nature of the activities undertaken during the visit.

Denial of Visit to Major Cities

Senator-judge Risa Hontiveros asked Jaime Adalin if he went to Beijing Shanghai or Fujian which are three major cities in China. Adalin replied that he does not enjoy traveling that much and therefore did not memorize the specific places he visited. Hontiveros questioned this inconsistency by pointing out that Adalin claimed to be unkeen on traveling yet had indeed traveled extensively. This exchange highlighted the contradictions in Adalin's testimony regarding his travel habits and destinations.