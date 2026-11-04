Impeachment Prosecution Dismisses Defense Challenges to VP Sara Duterte Bank Records

House impeachment panel asserts that bank records and sworn declarations of Vice President Sara Duterte are irrefutable evidence, dismissing anticipated defense arguments as legally unsound.

House impeachment panel spokesperson Rep. Robert Ace Barbers declared that the defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte faces a steep, likely insurmountable challenge in overturning the bank records and sworn declarations presented by the prosecution. During a press conference on Wednesday, Barbers emphasized that the financial evidence compiled by the prosecution is robust and difficult to dispute, effectively neutralizing the defense's strategy to dismiss these documents as inadmissible.

Irrefutable Financial Evidence Presented

Barbers cited a comprehensive suite of financial documents reviewed by financial forensic expert Atty. Alex Cabrera to bolster the prosecution's case against the Vice President. This evidence includes Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) records, bank transaction logs, deposit records, insurance payment histories, income tax returns (ITRs), and corporate records detailing business interests held by the Vice President and her husband. Barbers stated that bank records are immutable and that the Vice President herself cannot deny the outstanding balances reported to the impeachment court.

Also read Defense's list of witnesses in Sara Duterte trial expected this week

The prosecution highlighted testimony from Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura, who stated before the Senate impeachment court that P4.4 billion worth of covered and suspicious transactions were recorded under bank accounts owned by the Vice President and her husband. Barbers noted that the weight of this evidence makes it extremely difficult for the defense to successfully rebut or cast doubt on the financial trail established by the prosecutors.

Conflict of Interest and Business Declarations

Barbers argued that the Vice President's failure to divest from businesses where she or her husband holds an interest is an offense as grave as the undeclared assets themselves. He outlined specific business interests declared in joint SALNs since she assumed office in 2022, including Metro City Chow Foods Corp., Gencorp Industries Inc., and Davao New Royal Taipan Corp. Barbers asserted that these declarations create a direct conflict of interest that cannot be ignored.

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He specifically pointed to GenCorp Industries Inc. as a textbook case of conflict of interest, noting that the company won P35 million in government contracts from the Davao City local government headed by Vice President Duterte's brother, Mayor Sebastian Duterte. Barbers questioned the legitimacy of these contracts, suggesting that if the Vice President were listed as a shareholder, the company would not have been awarded government deals.

Alleged Financial Discrepancies and Growth

The prosecution highlighted significant financial anomalies associated with GenCorp Industries Inc. to substantiate their claims. According to Barbers, citing Atty. Cabrera's opinion, the company's sales grew from P28 million in 2021 to P300 million in 2022, the year the Vice President became Vice President. By 2025, sales had reached P520 million, and the company purchased P150 million worth of equipment despite starting with only P1.25 million in capital.

Barbers posed direct questions regarding the ownership and source of this massive sales revenue, stating that such disparities strongly suggest a conflict of interest. He emphasized that as Vice President, the individual cannot simultaneously manage government affairs and run private businesses, a principle violated by the non-divestment from these specific corporate entities.

Anticipated Defense Strategy and Next Steps

The defense team is expected to argue that these financial documents are inadmissible because they were neither cited in the Articles of Impeachment nor attached to the original complaints. Additionally, they may contend that the evidence lacks necessary testimonial support from competent witnesses to validate the financial claims. Barbers acknowledged the defense's potential legal maneuvering but remains confident that they lack sufficient evidence to controvert the prosecution's findings.

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As the trial progresses, the focus remains on whether the defense can successfully challenge the authenticity or relevance of the P4.4 billion in suspicious transactions and the corporate records of the involved businesses. GMA News Online has contacted the Vice President's camp for comment, with a response pending publication. The outcome of these evidentiary disputes will significantly influence the trajectory of the impeachment proceedings.