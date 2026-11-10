Senate Impeachment Court Warns Witnesses of Contempt and Perjury Charges

The Senate Impeachment Court reminded witnesses that lying under oath may lead to contempt citations and perjury charges, as it flagged a defense witness's conduct and incomplete submissions.

The Senate Impeachment Court on Tuesday reminded witnesses that lying under oath may result in contempt citations and perjury charges, as the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte continued on Day 41.

Presiding officer Francis Chiz Escudero issued the warning after Senator-Judge Vicente Tito Sotto III asked for a reminder on the penalties and sanctions against those who lie before the impeachment court. Escudero said witnesses may be subject to contempt by the court. He added that they may also face perjury cases before the proper prosecutor's office or courts of law because all witness statements are given under oath and covered by perjury laws.

Also read Defense witness questioned on China trip during Senate impeachment trial

Senator-Judge Panfilo Ping Lacson echoed the warning, citing Rule V of Resolution No. 39, which contains the rules of procedure on impeachment trials. The provision states the Senate has power to compel witness attendance, enforce obedience to its orders and judgments, preserve order, and punish contempt and disobedience in a summary way. It also allows the Senate to make lawful orders, rules, and regulations deemed essential to the ends of justice.

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Senate Authority To Punish Contempt

Lacson stressed that this is not an implied power of the impeachment court but an expressed power granted by the resolution. Lacson also criticized the conduct of Davao City Assessor Jaime Adalin, the first defense witness, during Monday's hearing. He said it was not a good day for the impeachment court because a witness smirked, laughed, and almost made a mockery of the trial. Lacson said they do not want a repeat of that kind of testimony.

His remarks served as a direct response to recent conduct observed during the trial sessions and clarified that the Senate's authority to punish disobedience or disrespect is codified. During his cross-examination, Adalin said he could not remember details of a trip, but later admitted traveling to China in January 2026 for personal purposes. He made the admission when questioned by senator-judges. The prosecution flagged the defense witness's 25-day trip to China, which became a point of scrutiny during the proceedings.

On Tuesday, Escudero announced that Adalin has yet to submit relevant details regarding his trip to China, as requested by Senator-Judge Raffy Tulfo. The presiding officer directed the clerk of court to follow up with Adalin on the matter. He also reminded Adalin to provide the list of properties owned by or in the name of the Vice President and her husband, Atty. Manases Carpio.

Defense Witness Ordered To Submit Details

Escudero said that if by tomorrow the same is not yet complied with, unless sufficient cause or reason is given, the court will be forced to issue compulsory process on the same. The combined warnings from Escudero and Lacson establish a clear precedent for the ongoing trial. By linking perjury charges with contempt citations, the Senate Impeachment Court has removed ambiguity regarding consequences of dishonesty.

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This dual threat serves as a deterrent for all future witnesses who may be called to testify in the case. The clarification ensures that both the prosecution and defense teams are aware that the rules of engagement are binding and enforceable. As the trial continues, the conduct of witnesses will be scrutinized not just for the content of their testimony but also for their demeanor in the courtroom.

Court Stance Reinforces Truthfulness

The court's stance reinforces the principle that impeachment is a judicial process that demands absolute truthfulness and respect for the law. This environment of strict accountability is designed to uphold the dignity of the Senate and the justice system as a whole. The warning was established to maintain the integrity of the tribunal and ensure that all participants understand the gravity of their legal obligations.