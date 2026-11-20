The Senate impeachment court issued a show cause order against Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson, Atty. Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., over comments questioning the impartiality of senator-judges. Panelo will formally respond, asserting his remarks were fair, in good faith, and constitutionally protected.

The Senate impeachment court has issued a show cause order against Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson, Atty. Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., over his remarks questioning the impartiality of some senator-judges.

Impeachment Court Issues Show Cause Order

The order was approved on Friday, November 20, 2026, during the impeachment proceedings, after Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo raised concerns about Panelo's comments. Presiding officer Senator Francis Chiz Escudero directed the Clerk of Court to serve the order on Panelo. Tulfo called out Panelo for allegedly undermining the credibility of the senator-judges following the trial.

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He questioned whether Panelo, who is not a party to the impeachment case but serves as the vice president's spokesperson, should be commenting on the credibility and conduct of the senator-judges. Tulfo said Panelo's remarks were disrespectful to the impeachment court and asked the presiding officer whether the court could take action.

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Escudero said while Panelo is not covered by the sub judice rule, which restricts parties from publicly discussing matters pending before the court, he remains subject to the court's authority over speech or conduct that may constitute contempt. He cited Rule 71 of the Rules of Court, which deals with contempt. With no senator-judge objecting, Escudero approved Tulfo's motion for the issuance of a show cause order.

Panelo Criticizes Senator Judges Bias

In an interview with reporters, Panelo criticized several senator-judges, particularly Raffy Tulfo, Francis Kiko Pangilinan, and Risa Hontiveros, for questioning the credibility of a witness presented by the defense. Panelo said it was the prosecution's responsibility to challenge the witness's credibility, not that of the senator-judges. He added that the witness, Atty. Rainer De La Fuente, had adequately answered the questions raised about his credibility.

He further said the senator-judges' questioning suggested bias, arguing that their primary role should be to listen to both sides rather than attempt to discredit a witness. Panelo earlier accused some senator-judges of showing bias and appearing to act as lawyers for the prosecution during their interjections with defense witness lawyer Rainer dela Fuente. Yes, based on the line of questioning from the senator-judges, those are actually questions that the prosecution should be asking, not the senator-judges, said Panelo.

It seemed like they were lawyering for the prosecution. Does the vice president feel that? No, that's based on my personal opinion as an observer today, he said. Defense lawyer Michael Poa said it would not affect the defense's strategy if Panelo gets a contempt citation.

There are different rules for the defense. If it is a member of our team, they will be covered by the sub judice rule and I think the presiding officer clearly stated that Panelo is not covered. That's why they are using Rule 71 of the Rules of Court. That is the prerogative of the court, Poa told reporters.

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Panelo Responds to Show Cause Order

Duterte's spokesperson took to social media to respond to the order, saying he would formally respond to the order within the period provided upon receipt. I welcome the opportunity to demonstrate that my comments were fair, made in good faith, and did not impede, obstruct, or degrade the administration of justice, and are thus constitutionally protected. I will formally respond to the Show Cause Order within the period provided upon receipt, said Panelo.

Tulfo expressed concerns about Panelo's comments showing disrespect towards the court and moved to issue a show-cause order on the 45th day of Duterte's impeachment trial. He's not a party to this case but he is the spokesperson of the Vice President. Is this appropriate? Tulfo said.

You are the spokesperson of the Vice President on trial and then, you will comment on senator-judges and the impeachment court. It seems like you have no respect the impeachment court. Panelo said he would respond to the order, asserting that his comments were fair and constitutionally protected. The court's action underscores the ongoing tensions in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, now on its 45th day.

Contempt Proceedings Loom Under Rule 71

The show cause order requires Panelo to explain his remarks and could lead to contempt proceedings under Rule 71.