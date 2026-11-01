Senator-Judge Alan Peter Cayetano called for clear and objective evidence on the 44th day of Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, as the court defended giving the defense leeway on a money laundering expert witness.

Senator-Judge Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday called for clarity, objectivity and integrity in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, urging Filipinos and government institutions to turn away from corruption.

The call came on the 44th day of the impeachment trial, coinciding with the Impeachment Court's explanation of the leeway given to the defense panel during proceedings. In his opening prayer, Cayetano reminded fellow senator-judges, prosecution and defense members, and those advocating conviction or acquittal that they are Filipinos and children of God above their roles in the trial.

Also read Barbers urges probe into alleged detention of Sara Duterte aides

He questioned whether the country had genuinely turned away from wrongdoing, pointing to unresolved major corruption cases, alleged cover-ups and concerns that corrupt practices could resurface. Cayetano also raised concerns about upcoming deliberations on the national budget, describing it as a potential source of tremendous blessings and relief amid the country's economic difficulties. He warned the budget could also become a source of harm depending on the outcome of those deliberations.

Advertisement

Cayetano urged government officials and institutions to examine their intentions and actions, stressing humility and accountability. Turning to the impeachment, he prayed for evidence to be presented clearly and objectively, regardless of whether it leads to Duterte's conviction or acquittal. He said the evidence should be clear not only to senator-judges but also to every Filipino, underscoring public understanding and confidence in the proceedings.

Lord, again we ask that you make the evidence so, so, so clear, one way or the other. Very, very clear, Lord, and we ask that the objectivity hit every single Filipino, not only the Senator-judges, but every Filipino. Make it very, very clear whether conviction is in order or an acquittal, he said. Cayetano asked for the integrity of the impeachment court to be preserved, acknowledging controversies, debates and challenges faced throughout the proceedings.

He said issues surrounding the trial would ultimately be left to God and the judgment of history. We leave these to your hands and to the judgment of history. But as we go on today, we pray, Lord God, that you will give us the strength, the wisdom, the patience, our Senate President, our leaders, the leaders of the House, he said.

Impeachment Court Defends Evidence Admission

Separately, the Impeachment Court addressed the leeway given to the defense panel, explaining it is better to admit evidence first as it can be excluded later if concerns arise. If there is doubt on whether to admit or not admit any evidence such as testimonial evidence, it is better for the judge to admit it.

Advertisement

So that if he considers it in error afterwards, then he can just give it no probative value at the time that he will make a decision, impeachment court spokesperson Atty. Regie Tongol said. On Day 44, one objection against the defense was its presentation of a money laundering expert as a witness. The prosecution argued the vice president is not facing money laundering charges.

The witness is apparently delivering his credentials on anti-money laundering but the respondent in this case is not being charged with money laundering crimes, House prosecutor and Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno said. The issue before this court are all centered on unexplained wealth, non-declaration of SALN, and participation in business. And I haven't heard anything from this witness that would qualify him on those matters, he added.

Escudero Clarifies Ruling on Witness

While initially allowing the defense to continue questioning, Senator and presiding officer Chiz Escudero later agreed with Diokno, issuing a clarification. The chair has given you enough leeway on this aspect but I have to cite and state that the Honorable Diokno is correct. AMLC or violation of the AMLC is not per se, part of the charge in Article II, Escudero said.

According to Tongol, Escudero was adhering to the policy that presiding officers should be liberal in receiving evidence. He noted Escudero extended the same liberality to the defense as he did during the prosecution panel's presentation of evidence during the impeachment trial of late Chief Justice Renato Corona and a defense witness's capability to testify on a report he had not read. The trial continues with both calls for integrity and debates over evidence admission shaping the proceedings.