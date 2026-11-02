IMF Releases $120 Million to Honduras Following Program Review

The IMF approves the final review of Honduras bailout, unlocking $120 million for the Latin American nation as economic reforms stabilize inflation and growth.

The International Monetary Fund has reached a pivotal agreement with Honduras regarding the final review of the nation's economic stabilization program. This milestone clears the regulatory pathway for the release of $120 million in immediate financial support to the Central American country. The confirmation came from a statement issued late Sunday, marking a significant step in the ongoing financial partnership between the global lender and the Honduran government.

Financial Mechanism and Release Timeline

Reform Success Amid Global Shocks

The $120 million tranche is contingent upon formal approval by the IMF 's executive board, a procedural step expected to occur in December. This release represents the culmination of the final review phase for the existing bailout package, which was originally established to support Honduras during a period of severe economic volatility. The funds will be transferred directly to bolster the nation's foreign exchange reserves and support ongoing fiscal operations. The agreement ensures that the financial scaffolding remains intact as Honduras navigates its current macroeconomic challenges and implements necessary structural adjustments.

Emilio Fernandez Corugedo, an IMF official, concluded a recent visit to Tegucigalpa by reaffirming the critical role of the Fund-supported program in maintaining macroeconomic stability. He highlighted that the authorities view the program as a key anchor for their broader reform agenda. Fernandez Corugedo specifically praised the country's macroeconomic reform program for helping Honduras navigate significant external shocks. These challenges included higher energy prices associated with the conflict in the Middle East and a severe drought linked to El Nino weather patterns.

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Economic Indicators and Growth Forecasts

Honduras agreed to the initial three-year $847 million program with the IMF in September 2023, establishing a framework for sustained economic recovery. The nation's economy demonstrated resilience by growing by 3.7 percent in the first half of this year. However, IMF forecasts indicate that this growth metric is expected to moderate to 3.4 percent by the end of the year. The moderation reflects the lingering effects of global supply chain disruptions and domestic inflationary pressures that continue to impact consumer purchasing power.

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Inflation, Reserves, and External Sector Balance

Higher energy and food prices pushed consumer inflation to 6.3 percent in September, posing ongoing challenges for households and businesses. On the external side, Honduras recorded a current account surplus of around 4.1 percent of GDP in the first half of the year. The IMF notes that this balance is projected to turn into a deficit of 2.2 percent by the end of the year due to import needs and capital flows. Despite this projection, international reserves have been strengthened by exports and remittances, standing at approximately $11.5 billion in October. This buffer provides a crucial cushion against external volatility and supports the currency's stability.

Future Priorities and Historical Context

The priorities for the country's ongoing reform program include maintaining fiscal discipline while simultaneously improving social support targeting for vulnerable populations. Additional goals focus on improving public financial management and implementing policies to maintain external sector stability. Honduras has maintained a transactional relationship with the IMF dating back to 1984, reflecting a long-standing engagement with international financial institutions. The nation currently has $92 million in previous debts coming due by 2027. This economic journey occurs against a backdrop of political shifts, as Honduras joins a list of Latin American nations including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, and Peru that have swung toward the political right in recent years.