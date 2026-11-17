A new integrated master plan for Metro Iloilo aims to solve flooding and water shortages through a P165 billion, 15-year basin-wide program starting in 2027.

The Institute of Contemporary Economics has unveiled a comprehensive P165 billion, 15-year basin-wide program designed to mitigate chronic flooding and alleviate severe water shortages across Metro Iloilo. This strategic initiative integrates flood control infrastructure with water-retention measures, spanning from upstream watersheds all the way to coastal areas. The proposed framework, known as a source-to-sea flood-performance and water-retention program, is scheduled to operate from 2027 to 2041.

RDRRMC-6 Adopts Water Management Framework

Office of Civil Defense in Western Visayas Director Raul Fernandez confirmed that the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in Western Visayas adopted the proposal during its third full council meeting. Fernandez, who also serves as the chair of RDRRMC-6, presented the initiative as a direct response to the region's recurring hydrological challenges. He highlighted the critical mismatch between excessive rainfall during the wet season and acute water scarcity during prolonged dry spells.

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The director emphasized that current resource management strategies are insufficient to handle these extreme weather patterns. He noted that vast amounts of water are lost during heavy rains, yet the same region suffers from shortages during heatwaves. This proposal aims to correct those inefficiencies by treating water as a managed resource rather than allowing it to flow wasted into the sea.

Five-Stage Approach to Hydrological Control

The core mechanism of the plan divides the Metro Iloilo water system into five distinct, interconnected zones to ensure comprehensive coverage. The first stage targets headwaters by implementing measures to reduce runoff, conserve soil, and control sedimentation before water moves downstream. The second stage focuses on the mid-basin, where interventions include constructing water-retention facilities, restoring floodplains, and building storage infrastructure.

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The third component addresses the Jaro River system by prioritizing the completion of floodways and enhancing river capacity to facilitate faster water movement. For the fourth area, which is Metro Iloilo proper, the plan proposes upgrading drainage networks and installing floodgates, pumping stations, and urban detention facilities. The final stage targets the Batiano-Oton corridor, where tidal backflow often impedes the discharge of floodwaters into the Iloilo Strait.

Stakeholder Views on Funding and Coordination

Fernandez clarified that the P165 billion figure represents an initial planning allocation rather than a finalized engineering estimate or approved government budget. He instructed stakeholders not to interpret the sum as a definitive funding commitment or a rigid cost projection. The proposal has been formally referred to the Department of Science and Technology for rigorous technical evaluation to validate the scope and feasibility of the project.

The director argued that solving the region's flooding issues requires moving beyond isolated city-level infrastructure improvements. He explained that Metro Iloilo receives significant water flow from upstream areas outside its administrative jurisdiction, making inter-local government coordination essential. The plan seeks to pool funds and resources from various agencies to develop a sustainable, long-term solution.

Impact on Regional Water Security Outlook

This integrated water resource management master plan represents a significant shift toward consolidated action for the Western Visayas region. By addressing the entire watershed from source to sea, the initiative aims to secure water supplies for dry periods while protecting communities from storm surges. The involvement of national agencies and local councils signals a collaborative effort to build resilience against climate-induced weather events.

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As the proposal moves to the technical evaluation phase, the region faces the prospect of a more structured approach to its environmental challenges. The success of this program could set a precedent for other flood-prone urban centers in the country seeking to balance economic development with ecological sustainability.