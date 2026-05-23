Iloilo Police Seize Suspected Shabu for Approximately P1.4 Million, Arrest High-Value Individual

Operatives of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit present the suspected shabu worth about P1.4 million seized from a high-value individual arrested during a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion, Dingle, Iloilo. The operation was successful as the arrested alias Makoy, 46, a resident of the barangay and an identified drug personality was allegedly involved in illegal drug activities in Dingle and neighboring towns. Police commended the operating units for their dedication and professionalism.

Operatives of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit present the suspected shabu worth about P1.4 million seized from a high-value individual arrested during a buy-bust in Barangay Poblacion, Dingle, Iloilo.

The operation stemmed from extensive intelligence monitoring, case build-up, and information provided by concerned citizens, according to police. The suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Section 5 or sale of illegal drugs and Section 11 or possession of illegal drugs under Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002





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