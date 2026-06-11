Iloilo Police Seize P2.72 Million Worth of Shabu in Major Anti-Drug Operations

Law enforcement agencies in Western Visayas arrested six suspects, including three high-value targets, and confiscated approximately 400 grams of suspected shabu during coordinated raids in Iloilo City and Pototan.

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, known as PRO 6 , has achieved a significant breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against the proliferation of illegal narcotics.

Through a series of coordinated and high-intensity buy-bust operations conducted between June 8 and June 9, 2026, law enforcement agencies successfully dismantled key components of local drug networks in both Iloilo City and the municipality of Pototan. These operations, which were carried out by a joint force including the Iloilo City Police Office, the Maritime Police Station, and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office, resulted in the arrest of six individuals.

Among those apprehended were three high-value targets, individuals who are believed to play critical roles in the distribution and trafficking of illegal substances within the region. The total volume of suspected shabu confiscated during these raids amounted to approximately 400 grams, with an estimated street value of 2.72 million pesos. Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, the acting regional director of PRO 6, lauded the operatives for their precision and bravery.

He emphasized that while the seizure of such a large quantity of narcotics is a victory for the state, the ultimate goal is the protection of the citizenry. General Tuaño also took the opportunity to remind his personnel that operational safety is paramount, noting that no achievement is worth the loss of an officer's life, and expressing relief that all personnel involved returned safely from these high-risk encounters.

One of the most volatile encounters took place in the Lapuz District of Iloilo City, specifically within Barangay Rizal, at approximately 11:15 p.m. on June 8. The target of this operation was a 29-year-old man identified by the alias Ian, a resident of Oton who allegedly utilized his employment as an Angkas rider to facilitate the movement of illegal drugs.

This operation was a collaborative effort involving the City Drug Enforcement Unit, the Maritime Police, the Special Weapons and Tactics team, and the Station Drug Enforcement Team of Police Station 8. The situation escalated rapidly when the suspect allegedly opened fire on the law enforcement officers, leading to a brief but intense armed confrontation. Despite the danger, the police were able to neutralize the threat and take Ian into custody.

During the search, officers recovered 14 heat-sealed sachets containing roughly 150 grams of suspected shabu, valued at 1.02 million pesos, along with a .45 caliber pistol, ammunition, and a fired cartridge case. While Ian was apprehended, two other suspects, known as Mak-Mak and Niko, managed to evade capture. Law enforcement agencies have since launched extensive hot-pursuit operations to locate these fugitives.

Ian now faces a litany of serious charges, including violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the law governing the ownership and possession of small arms, as well as charges for attempted homicide. The momentum of the anti-drug campaign continued into the following morning, June 9, with a targeted operation in Barangay Rumbang, Pototan, Iloilo.

At approximately 10:42 a.m., operatives from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office's Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 2, in coordination with the Pototan Municipal Police Station and the Regional Special Operations Group, executed a successful buy-bust operation. This arrest was the culmination of nearly a month of rigorous surveillance and intelligence gathering, during which the suspect was closely monitored for links to drug trafficking in Pototan and several neighboring municipalities.

The raid resulted in the seizure of six transparent plastic sachets containing about 250 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated market value of 1.7 million pesos. The success of this operation underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and the importance of inter-agency cooperation. According to PRO 6, these combined efforts are part of a broader strategic initiative to reduce the availability of illegal drugs across Western Visayas and to dismantle the organized networks that profit from addiction.

All arrested suspects are currently held in police custody as investigators finalize the necessary documentation and charges. The leadership of PRO 6 has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the residents of the region, promising continued vigilance and intensified operations to ensure a drug-free and safer community for all





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Iloilo Police Anti-Drug Operation Shabu Seizure PRO 6 High-Value Individuals

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