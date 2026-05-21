Iloilo Police Arrest High-Value Individual and Nine Street-Level Individuals in Anti-Drug Operations

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) conducted a series of anti-drug operations across Iloilo province from May 7 to May 20, 2026, resulting in the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) and nine street-level individuals (SLIs). The operations resulted in the confiscation of more than 232 grams of shabu worth about P1.57 million.

The Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) conducted a series of anti-drug operations across Iloilo province from May 7 to May 20, 2026.

In a significant operation on May 20, 2026, at 7:45 p.m., operatives arrested alias Bax, a 54-year-old casual employee from Barangay Balabag, Santa Barbara, Iloilo. Police identified him as a high-value individual (HVI) and placed him under the custody of the Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) for documentation and proper disposition. Bax will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Separately, nine street-level individuals (SLIs) were arrested in various towns and cities in Iloilo province between May 7 and May 18, 2026. Police recovered approximately 112 grams of shabu valued at P761,600 during these operations. The operations resulted in the confiscation of more than 232 grams of shabu worth about P1.57 million. Passi City and Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) recorded the highest number of arrests with two suspects each.

This was followed by Oton, Leganes, Guimbal, Concepcion, and Tubungan MPS, with one arrested suspect each. The arrested individuals are currently under the temporary custody of their respective police stations while charges for violation of RA 9165 are being prepared against them. Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of Ippo, commended the operatives for the successful anti-drug campaign and reiterated the police force’s commitment to intensifying its crackdown against illegal drugs in the province.

He stated, “Congratulations gid sa aton PDEU sa isa naman ka madinalag-on nga operasyon. Indi kita mag-untat sa pagdakop sa mga tawo nga imbolbado sa illegal nga droga sa aton probinsya,” (Congratulations to our PDEU on another successful operation. We will not stop arresting people involved in illegal drugs in our province.





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Iloilo Drug Enforcement Anti-Drug Operations Shabu High-Value Individual Street-Level Individuals Arrest Philippines

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