Iloilo Mayors Challenge DBM Mandate Linking Infrastructure Spending to Staff Incentives

League of Municipalities Iloilo chapter opposes DBM policy, arguing that rigid infrastructure spending requirements unfairly penalize municipal employees seeking collective negotiation agreement incentives.

Mayors across the province of Iloilo have formally rejected a new policy from the Department of Budget and Management that ties municipal staff bonuses to infrastructure spending rates. In a ten-page position paper issued by the League of Municipalities of the Philippines Iloilo chapter, local chief executives urged the DBM to reconsider, amend, or suspend the contested requirement under DBM Budget Circular 2026-1. This collective action involves endorsements from twenty-three mayors who believe the current mandate is fundamentally flawed and detrimental to local government workers.

The central issue revolves around a requirement that local government units must attain a seventy-five percent obligation rate for their twenty percent Development Fund as a prerequisite for granting the 2026 Collective Negotiation Agreement incentive. The League argues that this rigid condition ignores the complex realities of public procurement and unfairly penalizes employees for delays that are entirely beyond their control. Local officials are calling for a revision of DBM Budget Circular 2026-1 to align fiscal accountability with the practical challenges of local governance.

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Distinct Purposes of Funds and Bonuses

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines Iloilo chapter emphasizes that the twenty percent Development Fund and the Collective Negotiation Agreement incentive serve fundamentally different purposes within the local government budget. The Development Fund is strictly sourced from the National Tax Allotment and is designated for capital investment programs, public infrastructure construction, and local socioeconomic development initiatives. In contrast, the Collective Negotiation Agreement incentive is designed to recognize government employees for their collective contributions to productivity, operational efficiency, and documented administrative cost savings.

Mayors argue that an LGU's Development Fund obligation rate does not directly reflect employee efficiency. They warn against equating the pace of infrastructure spending with personnel productivity, noting that the two metrics measure completely different aspects of government performance. The League pointed out that municipal personnel who perform their duties faithfully and generate genuine administrative savings could be unjustly disqualified from receiving their incentives solely because capital projects faced technical or procurement delays beyond their control. This creates an inequitable situation where qualified municipal employees may be deprived of an incentive arising from their contributions to operational efficiency and cost-saving measures because of delays or circumstances unrelated to their individual or collective performance.

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Procurement Barriers and External Disruptions

The position paper identifies several systemic barriers that prevent local governments from meeting rapid infrastructure spending targets, regardless of their administrative competence. Infrastructure and development projects are governed by complex statutory procurement processes that rank-and-file employees do not manage. The League chapter listed eight recurring obstacles that can delay Development Fund obligations despite the due diligence and good faith of local officials. These include failed public biddings that require repeated procurement cycles, mandatory posting periods, evaluation procedures, and stringent documentary requirements that often stall the process.

Local governments also face significant administrative bottlenecks, including delays in securing permits, technical clearances, and regulatory authorizations from national government agencies. Other challenges involve right-of-way concerns, site availability issues, and revisions to project specifications or engineering requirements that emerge mid-process. These constraints are particularly pronounced in geographically isolated municipalities, where qualified contractors and suppliers may be limited. Local infrastructure projects are also vulnerable to external disruptions, including adverse weather conditions, typhoons and flooding, as well as coordination delays involving national government agencies, utility providers, and other institutions.

Criticism of Cutoff Dates and Retroactivity

Mayors have strongly criticized the September 30 evaluation cutoff date, noting that it fails to reflect the full annual budget execution cycle. The League highlighted a scenario where a municipality that obligates sixty-five percent of its Development Fund by September 30 but reaches ninety percent by December 15 would still be disqualified under the September benchmark. This rigid timeline ignores the continuous nature of fiscal management and the varying speeds at which different projects can be completed. The Mayors argued that a uniform seventy-five percent requirement places smaller, resource-constrained municipalities at a disadvantage because of their limited technical and engineering personnel.

Furthermore, the League raised concerns over the timing of the policy's issuance. The DBM circular was issued on November 4, 2026, yet it retroactively evaluates Local Government Unit performance against a benchmark dated September 30, 2026. This sequence left municipal governments without advance notice of the requirement and no opportunity to adjust their planning and procurement schedules to meet the prescribed threshold. The League warned that enforcing a rigid obligation deadline could pressure Local Government Units into rushing procurement decisions or prioritizing quick expenditures over high-impact, long-term development projects, potentially compromising the quality and sustainability of local infrastructure.

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Constitutional Arguments for Local Autonomy

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines Iloilo chapter invoked constitutional provisions under Section 25 of Article II and Article X of the 1987 Constitution to support their position. They also cited Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code, which recognizes local autonomy and empowers Local Government Units to determine their development priorities. The mayors maintained that fiscal accountability and local autonomy must be balanced without imposing disproportionate consequences on municipal employees. The core of their argument is that national fiscal rules should not override the specific operational realities and constitutional rights of local governments to manage their workforce and development agendas effectively.