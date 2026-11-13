Iloilo Fisherman Lands 24kg Asian Sea Bass in Iloilo River

Serlito Veladiez caught a massive Asian sea bass in the Iloilo River during spawning season. This discovery highlights the rich biodiversity of the estuary and BFAR insights.

Resident Serlito Veladiez successfully landed a massive twenty-four-kilogram Asian sea bass, locally known as bulgan, within the Iloilo River in Iloilo City. This significant catch occurred during a fishing session on a Friday, bringing unexpected attention to the aquatic life thriving in the region.

The Catching of a Massive Bulgan

Veladiez shared his experience through a report by Kuya Kim on the news program "24 Oras," describing the moment he felt an intense pull on his fishing rod. While casting his line in the river, he initially suspected that a large snake had swallowed the bait, rather than anticipating a fish of such magnitude.

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Upon reeling in the catch, he discovered he had hooked a nearly three-foot-long Asian sea bass. The sheer size and weight of the fish surprised the resident, marking it as a notable event in his local fishing activities.

Selling the Second Catch After Family Consumption

Veladiez revealed that this event was not his first encounter with such large specimens, as he had caught another fish on different days at separate locations within the river system. He decided to keep the first catch for his family to consume, as they had not finished eating it yet. With the family meal portion secured, he opted to sell the second, twenty-four-kilogram catch for P2,500. This decision highlights both the recreational and economic value of the river for local residents who rely on it for subsistence and additional income.

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The Iloilo River as a Critical Estuary Ecosystem

Experts note that the Iloilo River functions as an estuary where freshwater from various streams mixes with saltwater from the sea. This unique environment creates brackish water conditions that support a diverse array of aquatic species, including the prized Asian sea bass.

Specific sections of the river have been officially designated as fish sanctuaries. These protected areas serve as essential breeding and spawning grounds for fish and crustaceans, ensuring the continuity of the local aquatic population.

Biological Profile of the Asian Sea Bass

The fish caught by Veladiez belongs to the species Lates calcarifer, also widely recognized as barramundi or apahap. These euryhaline fish possess the remarkable ability to adapt to a wide range of salt concentrations, allowing them to thrive in both freshwater and saltwater environments.

Asian sea bass can grow up to two meters in length, explaining why the twenty-four-kilogram specimen was not an anomaly for the species. Their adaptability makes them a dominant presence in the diverse ecosystems of the Iloilo River.

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BFAR Explains Spawning Season Impact on Catches

Remia Aparri, the Regional Director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region VI, linked the large catches to the fish's natural spawning season. She explained that bulgan typically spawn from September to March, with the highest activity occurring between November and December.

Aparri emphasized that bulgan is among the top fish species in terms of catch volume and productivity in the Iloilo River. The current timing of the catch aligns perfectly with this peak biological activity, demonstrating the health of the river's ecosystem during the spawning period.