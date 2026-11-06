Iloilo province mandates public and private schools to teach the 2016 Philippines v China arbitral ruling. This article details the new ordinance and legal context.

The provincial government of Iloilo has enacted a new educational mandate requiring all public and private elementary and secondary schools within its jurisdiction to teach the 2016 arbitral ruling regarding the South China Sea. This directive applies to schools in all towns of the province, the component city of Passi, and Iloilo City itself. The measure aims to ensure that citizens understand the legal implications of the tribunal's decision in the case of Philippines v China.

Iloilo Mandates South China Sea Education

The provincial ordinance, identified as 2026-347, was authored by 4th District provincial board member Rolando Distura and sponsored by 3rd District provincial board member Jason Gonzales. The initiative seeks to fund school programs dedicated to educating Ilonggos about the historical and legal significance of the arbitral ruling. Financial support for these educational efforts will be drawn from the general fund of the province. This move positions Iloilo as a pioneer in formally integrating international legal history into local civic education.

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Legal Framework of the Arbitral Tribunal

Author Saul Hofileña Jr explains that the 2016 ruling was delivered by an arbitral tribunal formed under Annex VII of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, not the Permanent Court of Arbitration. The Permanent Court of Arbitration served only as the registrar to facilitate the process and does not possess judges with fixed tenures. The tribunal explicitly avoided ruling on questions involving sovereignty, citing the precedent of Ukraine v The Russian Federation in PCA Case 2017-06. Instead, the tribunal focused solely on issues involving the application and interpretation of the Convention.

Distinction Between International and Municipal Law

International law governs the relationship between states and occupies a superior place in the international sphere. In contrast, municipal law, where the Constitution is the fundamental law, regulates relations among people within a state. The Constitution of the Philippines is treated as municipal law in the international sphere and cannot be applied beyond the country's coastlines except in specific instances covered by treaties. A state generally cannot use local doctrines or decisions of its own Supreme Court to defeat a doctrine of international law or a decision of an international tribunal.

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Historical Tensions in the South China Sea

Disputes in the region have deep historical roots, including armed conflict between China and Vietnam in 1974 over the Paracel Islands. Tensions between the Philippines and China began to rise after both nations signed the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on December 10, 1982. These tensions culminated in the Scarborough Shoal standoff on April 8, 2012. The convention, intended to promote peaceful uses of the seas, has instead led to significant geopolitical friction in the area.

Educational Outreach and Legal Terminology

Saul Hofileña Jr and his son released a book titled Turmoil at the South China Sea, The Philippines vs China Arbitration and Other Relevant Matters in 2022 to aid public understanding. The authors argue that the most appropriate phraseology for claiming rights under the ruling is Karapatan Natin Ito. They caution that incorrect phrasing could lead to misunderstandings similar to China's claim of the entire sea as the Sea of China. The e-book version is available for free on their website, while hard copies are sold to help reach a broader audience.