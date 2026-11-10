Iloilo City Updates Child Protection Code and Media Guidelines

Iloilo City strengthens child welfare through updated Children's Code and responsible media reporting guidelines during the 2026 National Children's Month forum.

The Iloilo City Government is intensifying its campaign to safeguard the rights and welfare of minors through the 2026 National Children's Month Media Forum on Child Protection. This strategic initiative brings together local government officials, law enforcement agencies, and media representatives to discuss comprehensive child protection strategies. The forum serves as a platform to review existing interventions and establish clearer guidelines for responsible journalism regarding juvenile cases.

Strategic Framework for Child Safety

The event was anchored on the National Children's Month celebration under the theme, "Manindigan, Tumugon at Kumalinga: Sa Batang Handa, Mas Ligtas ang Bansa." The gathering aimed to highlight the institutional mechanisms and budgetary support dedicated to child protection within the city. Key components of this framework include the Local Council for the Protection of Children, the strict implementation of the Children's Code, and a child-centered data management system known as the Community-Based Monitoring System.

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Additionally, the city has established quarterly inter-agency reviews to ensure continuous oversight and improvement of these protective measures. Councilor Frances Grace Parcon, who chairs the City Council Committee on Women, Children, and Family, invited media practitioners to an upcoming committee hearing. This engagement seeks to incorporate journalistic insights as the city proceeds with updating its Children's Code to better address modern challenges.

Legal Revisions and Media Accountability

A primary objective of the legislative update is the broader recognition of fathers and father figures in the domains of child-rearing and family protection. This expansion marks a significant shift from the previous version of the code, which did not adequately address these specific familial roles. The revised provisions will also introduce stricter accountability measures for media practitioners who violate existing laws and guidelines concerning the reporting of sensitive cases.

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Anna Karla Villanueva, the secretariat of the Regional Juvenile Justice and Welfare Committee Region VI, addressed the importance of media guidelines. She emphasized the critical need for responsible, sensitive, and child-centered reporting when covering cases involving the abuse and exploitation of women and children. These guidelines are designed to prevent re-traumatization and ensure that journalistic practices align with the best interests of the child.

Operational Data and Community Resources

Merlyn Gison, RSW, assistant City Social Welfare and Development Officer and secretariat of the Iloilo City Council for the Protection of Children, presented the current situationer and statistics. Her report detailed that Iloilo City currently operates 142 Public Child Development Centers, commonly known as CDCs. These centers provide essential access to early childhood development services for the community.

Furthermore, the city maintains nine barangays with Supervised Neighborhood Play sites. These facilities offer children safe spaces for supervised play opportunities, contributing to their holistic growth and safety. Mary Grace Centino, head of the Child and Youth Welfare Division, and Marian Penit, head of the Protective Services Division of the Iloilo City Social Welfare and Development Office, also participated. They shared updates on the city's continuing programs and interventions designed to support vulnerable children.

Law Enforcement and Rehabilitation Efforts

Police Lieutenant Ruth Laudato, officer-in-charge of the Women and Children's Protection Desk of the Iloilo City Police Office, provided a comprehensive overview of police statistics on reported cases. She detailed the corresponding interventions implemented by law enforcement and clarified internal guidelines for conducting interviews and providing information to the media. These protocols ensure that police interactions with minors are handled with appropriate sensitivity and legal compliance.

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The forum concluded with inspirational testimonies from former residents of Balay Dalayunan. This city facility serves as a residential center for Children in Conflict with the Law. Their stories highlighted the transformative power of guidance, rehabilitation, and the opportunities provided to help young people rebuild their lives. Through this collaborative effort, the Iloilo City Government underscores the importance of sustained community participation in creating a safe environment where every child is protected and given the opportunity to thrive.