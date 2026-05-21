Iloilo City Police Launch 'Ihutik Kay Tsip' Initiative to Strengthen Crime Prevention

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) launched a proactive information-gathering initiative called ‘Ihutik Kay Tsip’ to strengthen community participation in crime prevention. The initiative aims to address evolving threats from technological advancements and innovative tactics used by criminal groups.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) launched a proactive information-gathering initiative called ‘ Ihutik Kay Tsip ’ to strengthen community participation in crime prevention . The initiative aims to address evolving threats from technological advancements and innovative tactics used by criminal groups.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo director, emphasized that crime prevention is a shared responsibility and encouraged the public to become active partners with the police. The project encourages the public to provide timely and relevant information that can help prevent criminal activities in Iloilo City. The initiative was officially launched on May 20, 2026, during a coordination meeting with security agencies.

The City Intelligence Unit (CIU) spearheaded the project, with Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, officer-in-charge, and Police Captain Val Cambel, deputy chief, leading the implementation. A total of 39 security agencies from across Iloilo City attended the meeting and expressed support for the initiative. The mobile hotline number 0963-058-1571 was designated as the official platform for receiving information from the public.

All reports received through the hotline will undergo intelligence processing, validation, and deliberation to determine their value and potential use in police operations. The police office assured the public that all information received, including the identities of informants, will be kept confidential and handled by authorized personnel. The hotline is intended solely for intelligence and information-gathering purposes and not for emergency response operations.

Police officials identified security guards and security officers as key partners due to their strategic role in monitoring financial institutions, schools, business establishments, and other key areas in the city. The police office expects the active participation of private security personnel to significantly improve monitoring capabilities and strengthen efforts against criminal activities, including illegal drugs, robbery incidents, illegal gambling, loose firearms, and wanted persons.

As part of the campaign, stickers and calling cards containing the hotline number will be distributed to security agencies, security personnel, and community members to encourage wider public participation and support for the initiative. The launch of the project coincided with the start of the school year, the onset of the rainy season, and reports of “termite gang” activities targeting financial institutions in nearby provinces.

The police office emphasized the importance of public cooperation and information sharing in ensuring the safety and security of Iloilo City communities





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Iloilo City Police Ihutik Kay Tsip Crime Prevention Community Participation Security Agencies Information-Gathering Mobile Hotline Security Guards Security Officers

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