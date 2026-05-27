Iloilo City Police Bust Major Drug Deal in Zamora‑Melliza, Seize Over 1.6 Million‑Peso Batch of Shabu

A coordinated buy‑bust operation led by the Iloilo City Drug Enforcement Unit uncovered a high‑value suspect posing as a city‑government employee, resulting in the seizure of 240 g of methamphetamine worth more than 1.6 million pesos and the arrest of the individual on drug‑related charges.

Operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office's City Drug Enforcement Unit carried out a successful buy‑bust operation in Barangay Zamora‑Melliza on 26 May 2026 that resulted in the arrest of a high‑value individual and the seizure of a substantial amount of methamphetamine.

The suspect, who went by the alias Dadang and identified himself as a job‑order employee of the Iloilo City Government, was captured while attempting to sell approximately 240 grams of shabu, valued at roughly 1.63 million pesos. The operation was led by the Icpo‑CDEU with assistance from the Maritime Police Station, the Special Weapons and Tactics team, and the local police station, and it was based on tips from concerned citizens and a month‑long intelligence monitoring effort.

The police confiscated the drugs, the cash used for the transaction and additional non‑drug evidence, and placed the suspect in custody to face charges under Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002





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Iloilo City Drug Bust High‑Value Individual Shabu Seizure Law Enforcement

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