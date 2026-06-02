Iloilo City Partners with 10 Hospitals to Launch Comprehensive Medical Assistance Program

The Iloilo City Government has partnered with 10 hospitals to implement the Iloilo City Government Medical Assistance Program (ICG-MAP), providing up to P50,000 in financial aid for hospitalization, diagnostics, medicines, and other healthcare services to indigent residents. The program, known as Haplos, was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on June 1, 2026, with Mayor Raisa Treñas leading the ceremony. It aims to ensure accessible, inclusive, and people-centered healthcare for vulnerable sectors.

The Iloilo City Government has formalized partnerships with 10 hospitals to strengthen the implementation of the National Government's Medical Assistance Program (MAP) through the local initiative known as the Iloilo City Government Medical Assistance Program ( ICG-MAP ).

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed on June 1, 2026 at the Iloilo City Hall Penthouse, led by Mayor Raisa Treñas, who ensured that indigent and financially challenged Ilonggos endorsed through the Atipan Center will have a maximum assistance of P50,000 for hospitalization, diagnostic procedures, laboratory services, medicines, medical supplies, and other essential healthcare services. The partnership was sealed with the presence of hospital leaders who represented their institutions during the signing ceremony.

Iloilo Mission Hospital was represented by Dr. Elmer Q. Pedregosa, Hospital Director and Administrator; St. Paul's Hospital Iloilo by Sr. Arcelita S. Sarnillio, SPC, Hospital Administrator; Medicus Medical Center by Ms. Rhea A. Garcia; The Medical City Iloilo by Dr. Debbie Noblezada-Uy, Chief Medical Officer; West Visayas State University Medical Center by Dr. Dave Endel R. Gelito III, Medical Center Chief II; and Western Visayas Medical Center by Dr. Patricia A. Tobias, MS III, Officer-In-Charge, Chief of Medical Professional Staff II. Iloilo City Health Officer Dr. Mary Ann Poli‑Diaz and Department Head II Jonas Antonio Bellosillo also witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Alongside the MOA signing, the City Government launched Haplos, short for Health Assistance sa Pumuluyo, Laboratory kag Ospital Serbis. The program name reflects the Ilonggo brand of a caring touch: warm, compassionate, and people‑centered. Haplos symbolizes the City's commitment to reaching out to vulnerable sectors and ensuring that healthcare remains accessible, inclusive, and people-centered. This initiative expands the scope of medical aid beyond immediate hospitalization costs to include a comprehensive range of services, thereby addressing multiple barriers to healthcare access.

The collaboration between the city government and private and public hospitals creates a streamlined referral and funding mechanism. Under ICG-MAP, eligible patients endorsed by the Atipan Center can receive financial support covering up to fifty thousand pesos for various medical needs, from inpatient care to laboratory tests and essential medicines.

The involvement of major healthcare institutions like Iloilo Mission Hospital, St. Paul's Hospital Iloilo, Medicus Medical Center, The Medical City Iloilo, WVSU Medical Center, and Western Visayas Medical Center ensures a wide network of accredited facilities. The Haplos program emphasizes a holistic approach, aiming to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and improve health outcomes for low-income residents. Mayor Raisa Treñas highlighted that this partnership is a significant step towards achieving universal health coverage at the local level.

By consolidating resources and coordinating with hospitals, the city can efficiently allocate funds to those most in need. The Atipan Center will serve as the central hub for screening and endorsing qualified beneficiaries. This model not only provides immediate financial relief but also strengthens the healthcare system's capacity to serve marginalized communities. The launch of Haplos underscores Iloilo City's dedication to innovative, people-centered governance in the health sector.

It sets a benchmark for other local government units seeking to enhance medical assistance programs through strategic partnerships. The comprehensive coverage, from diagnostics to medicines, addresses critical gaps that often prevent vulnerable populations from seeking timely care. With the participation of both private and public hospitals, the program offers diverse options for patients, accommodating various medical conditions and preferences.

The MOA signing signifies a formal commitment from all involved parties to uphold the terms of the agreement and work towards common goals. The presence of key hospital administrators and city officials demonstrates the high priority placed on this initiative. Moving forward, the city government will monitor the program's implementation to ensure transparency, accountability, and effectiveness. Regular assessments will help identify areas for improvement and ensure that the assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries without unnecessary delays.

This collaborative effort is expected to reduce the financial burden of healthcare on poor families and contribute to overall community well-being. The success of ICG-MAP and Haplos could inspire similar programs nationwide, promoting a more equitable healthcare system. Ultimately, this partnership reflects a shared vision of health for all, where economic status does not determine access to quality medical services





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Iloilo City Medical Assistance ICG-MAP Haplos Program Mayor Raisa Treñas Atipan Center Hospital Partnerships Financial Aid For Healthcare Indigent Patients Philippines Healthcare

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