Iloilo City launches Balay Silangan to provide rehabilitation and reintegration programs for people who use drugs, marking a major shift in local anti-drug strategy.

The Iloilo City Government has advanced the operational readiness of Balay Silangan, a dedicated community rehabilitation center designed to serve people who use drugs. City officials and partner agencies recently conducted a comprehensive walkthrough and coordination activity to ensure the facility meets all operational requirements for a full public opening. This strategic initiative aims to provide structured access to counseling, recovery programs, and reformation services to support societal reintegration.

Operational Launch And Facility Capacity Details

Current occupancy at the center stands at four residents in the section converted from a former Covid-19 facility. The main building is scheduled to become fully operational in December, expanding its total capacity to accommodate at least twenty residents. This phased expansion allows the city to manage intake efficiently while ensuring adequate care and monitoring for every individual admitted to the program.

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Staffing And Institutional Support Structure

Facility head and City Health Officer Administrative Officer V Danny Tan confirmed that the center is currently manned around the clock by ten city personnel. This essential staff includes a psychometrician, peer educators, and nurses, with plans to increase the workforce as operational scale grows. Personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Iloilo City Police Office also maintain a presence on duty to support security and protocol adherence.

Leadership Stance And Policy Framework Origins

City Health Officer Dr. Mary Ann Poli Diaz, Judge Victor Gelvezon, and Balay Silangan Consultant Deputy Facility head Imee Lopera were present during recent coordination meetings. Tan emphasized that Mayor Raisa Treñas has been supportive of the program from the very beginning, offering a second chance for those who have strayed. The project was initially conceptualized during the administration of former Mayor Jerry Treñas, establishing a long-term political commitment to this public health approach.

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Comprehensive Rehabilitation And Livelihood Training

Guided by Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. Two Series of Two Thousand Eighteen, the center serves individuals ineligible for Department of Health-supervised centers. Services include moral recovery, values formation, health education, and life skills development to foster personal growth. The facility also provides livelihood and employment-related training, equipping beneficiaries with practical skills necessary for economic productivity and self-sufficiency upon discharge.

Phased Implementation And Inter-Agency Collaboration

The program follows a structured phased approach, beginning with a mandatory one-month in-house reformation program for all new residents. Subsequent interventions are tailored to the specific circumstances of each case to ensure effective outcomes. For the local Balay Silangan program, the City Government will tap the Office of the City Agriculturist, the City Social Welfare and Development Office, and the Technical Institute of Technology to support these specialized training and intervention efforts.