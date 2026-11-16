Iloilo City Funds P6.02M Jaro River Delineation Survey to Combat Flooding

Iloilo City Government fully funds P6,028,860 cadastral survey of Jaro River to identify encroachments, relocate informal settlers, and enhance natural flood control systems in Western Visayas.

Iloilo City Government, in a decisive move to strengthen local infrastructure and disaster resilience, has fully funded a comprehensive cadastral line delineation survey of the Jaro River. This significant project, valued at P6,028,860, was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the city administration and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Western Visayas ( DENR 6). The agreement establishes a strict one-year timeline for the completion of the survey, marking a major step forward in the city's long-term environmental management strategy.

City Assumes Full Financial Burden for River Survey

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas confirmed that the city government will shoulder the entire financial responsibility for this critical infrastructure project. The decision to cover 100 percent of the costs came after the original plan, which required equal cost-sharing between the city and DENR, stalled due to funding constraints. Atty. Ramar Niel V. Pascua, the Regional Executive Director of DENR 6, inked the agreement on behalf of his department during the ceremony held on November 12, 2026. This unilateral funding decision by Mayor Treñas ensures that the project will proceed immediately without further administrative delays.

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Establishing Exact Boundaries and Legal Easements

The delineation survey aims to map the precise boundaries of the Jaro River, stretching from the Pavia boundary to the Iloilo Strait. The technical team will traverse at least 10 barangays located within the Jaro and La Paz districts to establish these legal easements. Armin Halili, the Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer, highlighted the urgency of this task by noting that the last such survey in the area dates back to the 1920s. The new data will serve as the definitive legal reference for determining where river channels end and public land begins.

Regulating Informal Settlements and Encroachments

A primary objective of the Jaro River project is to identify and regulate informal settlers occupying riverbanks and easement zones. Mayor Treñas stated that the survey results will allow the city to formally regulate these populations and prepare relocation sites for those living in high-risk areas. She described this process as the city's most effective form of natural flood control. Under the Water Code of the Philippines and Presidential Decree 1067, no individual is entitled to occupy river areas longer than necessary. The identified river zones are legally reserved for fishing, recreation, public use, and public services.

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Combating Siltation and Enhancing Flood Mitigation

The Jaro River survey is directly linked to broader flood mitigation efforts in Iloilo City. Armin Halili explained that unauthorized settlements and encroachments lead to significant siltation and garbage accumulation within the riverbed. These obstructions reduce the water volume the river can accommodate, thereby exacerbating flooding during heavy rains. By clearing encroachments and restoring the river's natural flow, the city aims to increase its capacity to handle water discharge. This proactive approach addresses the root causes of flooding rather than merely managing the symptoms after disasters strike.

Future Plans for Comprehensive City-Wide Study

This initiative represents just the beginning of a larger environmental strategy for Iloilo City. Mayor Treñas announced her intention to commission a comprehensive study of the entire Iloilo City water system to better manage all natural flood control mechanisms. She emphasized that understanding the flow of water across the city is vital for long-term safety and infrastructure planning. The data from the Jaro River survey will provide the foundational knowledge needed to replicate this successful model in other vulnerable areas throughout the region.