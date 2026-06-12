ILO Adopts First Binding Standards for Gig Economy Workers

The International Labour Organization has approved a landmark convention establishing the first set of binding international labor standards for gig and platform workers, guaranteeing fundamental protections irrespective of employment classification.

GENEVA - In a landmark decision, the International Labour Organization ( ILO ) has adopted the first-ever binding international convention setting comprehensive employment standards for gig and platform workers .

The new rules, approved on Friday, aim to secure fundamental rights for millions of people working in sectors such as ride-hailing, food delivery, and other app-based services, covering pay, safety, and social benefits. However, the standards must still be ratified by individual governments before they can be enforced, a process that may reveal significant geopolitical divisions, as demonstrated by the United States' opposition to the measure.

The convention represents a monumental shift in international labor law, directly addressing the precarity and exploitation that many platform workers face worldwide. It establishes a baseline of protections that apply regardless of whether a worker is classified as an employee or an independent contractor, marking a critical step toward regulating the rapidly expanding gig economy. These protections include guarantees for occupational safety and health, minimum remuneration, and safeguards against unjustified termination or deactivation from digital platforms.

The application of these rights, however, will vary depending on the worker's official employment status under national law, creating a complex implementation landscape. The vote at the ILO's annual conference saw overwhelming support from member states, with 406 of the 450 delegates-representing governments, employers, and workers from countries including China, Japan, Germany, France, and South Africa-voting in favor.

Only eight members, including the United States and New Zealand, voted against the Employment Policy Convention, while another 36, among them Britain and India, chose to abstain. The tripartite structure of the ILO means that the outcome reflects a negotiated agreement between governments, employer representatives, and worker organizations. The U.S. delegation, led by Lorenzo Riboni, explicitly opposed the convention, arguing that a prescriptive binding instrument is unsuitable for dynamic economic sectors.

"This is especially true for the cross-cutting platform economy, where overly rigid rules hinder innovation and harm workers that they intend to help," Riboni stated, echoing concerns often raised by business groups about regulatory overreach. This stance aligns with a historical pattern of the United States frequently declining to ratify ILO conventions, underscoring potential challenges for the convention's global uptake. The scale of the workforce this convention aims to protect is vast, though estimates vary.

The World Bank suggests there are between 154 million and 435 million app-based gig workers globally. Rights organizations and trade unions have long argued that the widespread classification of these workers as independent contractors-rather than employees-enables companies to avoid paying minimum wages, providing benefits like health insurance, and contributing to social security schemes.

A 2025 Human Rights Watch report provided stark evidence of this problem, finding that surveyed platform workers in the United States earned a median hourly wage of $5.12 after expenses, leaving overall compensation roughly 30% below the federal minimum wage. Such findings fueled the push for an international standard. For worker representatives, the convention's adoption is a historic victory.

"For the first time in the history of international law, the women and men who move our cities, who clean and care in our homes … will be named, recognized and protected by a binding international standard," declared Amanda Brown, vice chair of the ILO's Workers' Group. She described the deal as a direct response to years of documented abuse and exploitation in the sector.

While hailed as a breakthrough, experts note that the convention is a starting point, not an endpoint.

"It is a floor, not a ceiling, and governments now need to ratify it, enforce correct classification, and close gaps for workers misclassified as self-employed," said Lena Simet, a senior advisor on economic justice at Human Rights Watch. The convention also pioneers new ground by setting, for the first time, international rules concerning algorithmic management.

These provisions require platforms to disclose how and when automated systems are used to manage key aspects of work, including pay assignments, task allocation, performance evaluation, and access to work. This addresses a major concern for platform workers, who often operate under opaque and automated disciplinary systems that can lead to deactivation without human review. The ILO itself lacks direct enforcement power; it cannot impose penalties on countries or companies. Instead, its mechanisms rely on peer pressure and supervision.

Member states that ratify the convention must report on their implementation, and other members can submit complaints that may trigger investigations and increase scrutiny on non-compliant governments. Furthermore, if a country both ratifies the convention and incorporates its principles into national legislation, individual workers or unions may gain the ability to take platform companies to court to enforce their new rights.

The ultimate impact of this convention will depend on the political will of nations to ratify and effectively implement it, transforming international consensus into tangible protections on the ground





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Gig Economy Platform Workers International Labour Organization Binding Convention Labor Standards Employment Classification Algorithmic Management Worker Rights Ratification ILO

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