An explosion at a rented shanty in Malasiqui, Pangasinan killed five people and injured two others Wednesday night, with authorities suspecting illegal firecracker manufacturing. The blast damaged vehicles and prompted a review of local ordinances.

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan - Five people were killed when an explosion destroyed and burned a rented shanty along the boundary of Barangay Tabo-Sili and Barangay Calbueg here on Wednesday night.

Authorities suspect the shanty was being used for illegal firecracker manufacturing based on physical evidence recovered at the scene. Malasiqui police chief LtCol. Francisco Sawadan Jr. said the explosion occurred at around 7:45 p.m. and killed five individuals, including an eight-year-old girl. The blast also left two people dead?

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No, five people died including an eight-year-old girl. Two people survived the explosion, including a woman now under the custody of the Philippine National Police. Authorities have yet to establish the complete account of the surviving victims. Sawadan said the account provided by the survivor remains subject to verification, as it does not appear to coincide with the physical evidence currently found in the area.

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The survivor has not commented publicly on the matter. The explosion also damaged a brand-new Toyota Hilux, a motorcycle and a tricycle. The Hilux had reportedly been purchased by one of the fatalities only about 60 days before the incident. The blast was powerful enough to be heard and felt by residents in parts of neighboring Calasiao and San Carlos City.

Resident Joshua Lomibao described the scene. He said, Marami, ang lakas. Nagsilabasan ang mga bisita. Parang fireworks.

Resident Describes Deadly Fireworks Blast

That translates to: There were a lot. It was strong. The visitors came out. It was like fireworks.

While firefighters responded and declared the fire out by 8:21 p.m., the incident left five people dead. According to the police initial investigation, it is suspected that the house was hiding an illegal fireworks factory. Sawadan said, Nagkaroon ng isang suspected nga na imbakan o pagawaan dahil walang kaukulang permit doon sa dating piggery ay doon sila nag-alaga ng baboy, kambing at lingid sa kaalaman ng may-ari ay mayroon pala silang imbakan o pagawaan ng paputok.

That means: There was a suspected storage or factory because there are no proper permits in that former piggery where they used to care for pigs and goats, and without the knowledge of the owner, they stored or created fireworks. Sawadan said the property owner had been told that the area would be used as a farm for hogs and other farm animals.

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Police Investigate Illegal Firecracker Factory Site

However, investigators reportedly found no livestock at the site. Police are examining the ownership, rental arrangements and financial transactions surrounding the property to determine who may have financed or facilitated the alleged operation. The area has since been cordoned off. Police found boxes of baby rockets, kuwitis, and materials to create fireworks.

Sawadan said they have issued an advisory to barangays to better safeguard the activities of their local communities. Authorities are still determining who owns the property.

Local Government Plans Stricter Firecracker Regulations

Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Dang Mamaril, the acting mayor of Malasiqui, said the local government is preparing to review and strengthen existing municipal ordinances governing firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials following the deadly explosion. Mamaril said the proposed revisions would seek stricter regulations, including provisions covering properties and areas being rented out for firecracker-related activities, particularly manufacturing operations. The local government aims to strengthen its regulatory measures to prevent residential or agricultural properties from being used for unauthorized production of explosive materials.

Mamaril also appealed to residents to be more vigilant and report suspicious activities, particularly unusual operations in rented properties that could pose threats to public safety. The tragedy has raised concerns over the possible operation of unauthorized firecracker manufacturing facilities in residential and agricultural communities, where the handling and storage of explosive materials can endanger entire neighborhoods.

Authorities Urge Public Cooperation in Investigation

Sawadan likewise urged the public to cooperate with authorities by reporting suspected illegal firecracker production and suspicious individuals or activities in their respective communities. Police continue to investigate the exact cause of the explosion, verify the accounts of the survivors, identify those behind the alleged operation and determine possible criminal and regulatory violations. The proposed local ordinance review is expected to complement the police investigation by strengthening municipal safeguards against illegal firecracker manufacturing and preventing another deadly incident.