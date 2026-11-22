IJM and DOJ-IACAT organize a community run in Pasig City to promote the May Kutob Mag-Report campaign, urging Filipinos to report suspected online child sexual abuse.

The International Justice Mission (IJM) Philippines and the Department of Justice Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking ( DOJ-IACAT) recently organized a five-kilometer community run to launch a critical public awareness initiative. Held on Sunday in Ortigas East, Pasig City, the event served as the primary activation for the May Kutob? Mag-Report campaign. This coordinated effort aims to mobilize Filipino citizens to actively report suspected cases of Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) to authorities.

Empowering Citizens to Report OSAEC Suspicions

Authorities are urging the public to report even the slightest suspicion that something is wrong when it comes to cases related to online sexual abuse or exploitation of children. Evelyn Pingul, the Community Engagement Director for International Justice Mission (IJM) Philippines, stated in an official release that protecting a child begins with something as simple as a kutob, a feeling that something is not right. She emphasized that the public does not need to have proof of abuse before reporting their concerns to the proper channels.

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Through this specific campaign, the organizers want to encourage every Filipino to recognize the warning signs, speak up, and take immediate action. Pingul noted that one report could make all the difference in a child's life. The IJM highlighted that OSAEC often takes place within the home and is a pervasive yet underreported crime that is too often dismissed as a private family matter. This misclassification allows the abuse to continue unchecked while victims suffer in silence.

Identifying Warning Signs and Household Indicators

A study conducted by IJM Philippines and the University of Nottingham's Rights Lab showed that one in every 100 Filipino children experienced OSAEC in 2022 alone. To help the public identify potential victims, the group outlined specific behavioral and environmental red flags. Children affected by OSAEC may exhibit warning signs such as chronic fatigue from possible late-night livestreaming sessions, social withdrawal due to trauma, or visible distress.

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Household indicators may also suggest exploitation, according to the campaign guidelines. These include frequent visits to money remittance centers despite having no known family ties abroad. Other signs include unexplained improvements in lifestyle or the presence of multiple gadgets and internet-enabled devices without a clear purpose. Recognizing these subtle changes in behavior or household dynamics is crucial for early intervention and preventing further harm to vulnerable minors.

Government Action and Support for Victims

Department of Justice Assistant Secretary Michelle Anne Lapuz, who leads the IACAT, encouraged Filipinos to call the DOJ-Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking 1343 Actionline if they notice OSAEC red flags or have information that could help law enforcement initiate an investigation. Lapuz confirmed that the Philippine government has functional helplines staffed by operators equipped to handle reports of possible OSAEC incidents. These dedicated lines ensure that reports are handled with the necessary sensitivity and procedural rigor.

Lapuz added that remaining silent despite having kutob or suspicion that a child is being sexually abused and exploited online only enables traffickers to continue their crimes. This silence inflicts further trauma on the victims and their families. By reporting suspicions, citizens become an active part of the solution, disrupting the operations of traffickers and helping to secure justice for exploited children across the nation.

Event Participants and International Cooperation

The community run held on Sunday in Ortigas East, Pasig City, drew support from multiple organizations dedicated to child protection. The activity was also supported by Women's Run PH, the Pasig City Government, the Pasig City Police Office, and the Philippine National Police - Women and Children Protection Center. These entities work together to ensure a unified front against online child exploitation.

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Ambassador Roderick Wols of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Philippines led the ceremonial send-off of the runners, highlighting the international dimension of this fight. There were also Dutch participants in the event, who are in the country for Muskathlon, a separate endurance event that also supports efforts to combat OSAEC. This collaboration demonstrates a global commitment to eradicating online sexual abuse of children through both grassroots engagement and diplomatic cooperation.