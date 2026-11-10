iColor Plus Launches New Campaign Amid Sales Milestone

iColor Plus reveals its number one market status in the Philippines and launches a new self-expression campaign led by Nicole Borromeo.

Great Lengths Beauty has officially launched its new "Confident in Every Color" campaign to mark a significant corporate milestone. The brand iColor Plus has secured its position as the number one hair color choice in the Philippines according to recent market data. This strategic move emphasizes the company's dedication to accessible at-home beauty solutions and personal self-expression.

iColor Plus Market Position Details

The brand's status as the top seller is supported by rigorous data from Nielsen. This distinction is based on the NIQ Retail Index Report for the twelve-month period ending March 2026. The report covers sales volume and value in the Hair Color Category across various retail channels.

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These channels include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and small neighborhood shops known as sari-sari stores throughout the Philippines. The data underscores the growing consumer preference for ammonia-free hair color products. This trend highlights the importance of trust when individuals select personal care items for home use.

Nicole Borromeo Launch Event

Exclusive launch events featured Miss Great Lengths iColor Plus, Nicole Borromeo, as the primary spokesperson. Borromeo holds the title of Miss Great Lengths 2026 and is a celebrated Filipina model and beauty queen. Her participation in the initiative aims to share personal perspectives on beauty choices and style.

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The event was designed to immerse guests in the brand's unique world through interactive experiences. Organizers transformed familiar home spaces to create a welcoming atmosphere for attendees. Participants could discover diverse shade ranges and explore personalized activities that fit their individual styles.

Consumer Engagement Strategy

The "Confident in Every Color" campaign serves as the foundation for broader consumer engagements. iColor Plus plans to expand these initiatives into more communities across the region. The brand aims to demonstrate that confidence does not require a dramatic physical transformation.

Instead, the messaging suggests that confidence often starts with small changes. This might involve trying a hair shade that a customer has always wanted to explore. The goal is to help consumers look in the mirror and see a version of themselves that feels authentic.

Salon Results at Home

iColor Plus continues to bring salon-like results into the home environment. Its top market distinction reflects a long-term commitment to helping consumers express themselves. The brand believes that confidence comes from the freedom to choose a look that feels right.

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As the initiative expands, the company maintains its focus on accessible beauty for all. The brand remains dedicated to supporting individuals in finding their unique style. This approach reinforces the trust that consumers have placed in the product line over the last twelve months.