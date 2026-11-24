The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines announces the 6th ICCPI Leadership Awards for Nov 25 2026. The event recognizes excellence in integrity innovation and sustainability.

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines Inc. ( ICCPI) is preparing to host its 6th ICCPI Leadership Awards on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. This flagship annual event is scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Legaspi Ballroom within the Makati Diamond Residences in Makati City. The ceremony serves as a premier platform to recognize outstanding contributions to the business community and broader society.

Flagship Event Honors Exceptional Leaders

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines Inc. (ICCPI) will honor twenty exceptional Italian and Filipino business leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations during this year's ceremony. The selection criteria focus on demonstrating what leadership looks like at its best, specifically highlighting growth built on integrity and innovation that creates lasting value. The honorees are also recognized for their genuine and tangible contributions to the communities they serve through their respective industries.

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Award categories span across individual leadership, organizational excellence, and specific industry achievements. Recognized titles include the Outstanding Business Leader of the Year and the Woman in Business of the Year. Additional honors are designated for excellence in sustainability, health care, food and beverage, energy, and urban development sectors. A special Global Impact Award is also presented to recognize work whose influence extends significantly beyond national borders.

Keynote Speakers and Diplomatic Presence

Current leadership within the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines Inc. (ICCPI) will play a central role in the evening proceedings. ICCPI President Sergio Boerro is scheduled to address all guests and attendees regarding the chamber's vision and the importance of the awards. The event also emphasizes strong diplomatic ties by inviting Massimo Santoro, the ambassador of the European Delegation to the Philippines, to serve as the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

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The presence of high-level diplomatic figures underscores the strategic importance of bilateral trade and partnership between Italy and the Philippines. The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines Inc. (ICCPI) continues to connect businesses from both nations through various events, business missions, and comprehensive member programs. This approach promotes sustained trade, investment, and partnership opportunities between the two countries.

Rigorous Selection Panel and Scoring System

Selection of the awardees is conducted by an independent panel of judges to ensure objectivity and high standards. The distinguished panel includes Peter Sy, Alfredo Pascual, Francis Diaz, Chef Philip John Golding, Engr. Grace Bondad Nicolas, Randolf Palanca, and Tessa Prieto-Valdes. This group is responsible for evaluating all nominees against strict performance and ethical benchmarks.

Each nominee is scored on five critical dimensions: integrity, authenticity, commitment, business capacity, and overall contribution to the industry or society. To be named an awardee, a candidate must earn a minimum score of 38 out of a possible 50 points. This rigorous scoring system ensures that only those who truly exemplify excellence and ethical business practices are recognized at the event.

Nomination Deadline and Networking Opportunities

Interested parties must submit their nominations before the deadline of November 9, 2026. Nominations may be submitted through the official ICCPI nomination form or by email to the designated chamber address. The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines Inc. (ICCPI) encourages early submission to ensure all criteria are met and reviewed thoroughly by the judging panel.

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The evening program combines the formal awarding ceremony with a dinner and extensive networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to connect with leaders from both the Italian and Filipino business communities. This structure fosters new partnerships and strengthens existing relationships among the region's most influential economic actors.