ICC Welcomes Unsealing of Arrest Warrant Against Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa, and Calls on Witnesses to Come Forward

The international criminal court (ICC) office of the prosecutor announced on Tuesday that the warrant has been unsealed and was issued as a secret on November 6, 2025, against Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor welcomed on Tuesday the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber I to unseal the arrest warrant against Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa and announced that the warrant was issued as a secret on November 6, 2025 and was conveyed to the relevant authorities in the Philippines.

The Chamber found reasonable grounds to believe that Dela Rosa, along with former President Rodrigo Duterte and other co-perpetrators, is responsible for murders in the country between July 2016 to April 2018. The Prosecution also called on direct witnesses in alleged crimes during the drug war to come forward and provide information. On Monday, NBI agents chased Dela Rosa inside the Senate premises





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International Criminal Court (Icc) International Criminal Court (Icc) Office Of T Arrest Warrant Senator Delara Rosa Davao City Police Director Common Plan To Kill Alleged Victims Potentially Broader Pattern Direct Witnesses War On Drugs Drug War

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