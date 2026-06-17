ICC Warrants Allegedly Issued Against Senator Go and Former Police Officers

Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte has alleged that arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) have been issued against Senator Christopher Go and two former police officers. The case was filed in 2017 by a Filipino against alleged abuses regarding extra-judicial killings.

Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte has alleged that arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court ( ICC ) have been issued against Senator Christopher Go and two former police officers .

The son of the detained former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing charges on crimes against humanity at the ICC, said that a highly reliable source gave him the information. The ICC case in question was filed in 2017 by a Filipino against alleged abuses regarding extra-judicial killings. The case is ongoing, and a valid warrant of arrest would be a significant development.

According to Castro, the ICC wants someone to be held accountable, and if a valid warrant of arrest is issued, this would be a valid reason for the arrest. She added that the issue should not be used to make fellow Filipinos angry or to discuss sovereignty. Castro also cited the example of the warrant of arrest for Senator Bato dela Rosa being implemented.

As for the operations, she will leave it to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to provide the answers. The administration's use of the ICC as a political weapon against its political rivals has been a contentious issue. Paolo Duterte questioned if there is really no end to this administration's use of the ICC as a political weapon against its political rivals. The case is ongoing, and it remains to be seen how it will unfold.

The ICC has been a contentious issue in the Philippines, with some politicians and citizens questioning its jurisdiction over the country. The case has sparked heated debates and discussions about the country's sovereignty and the ICC's role in it. The outcome of the case will have significant implications for the country and its people.

The ICC has been a thorn in the side of the Duterte administration, which has been accused of using it as a political tool to silence its critics. The case has also raised questions about the country's human rights record and its handling of extra-judicial killings. The ICC has been a major source of tension between the Philippines and the international community, with some countries and organizations expressing concern over the country's human rights record.

The case is a reminder that the ICC is a powerful tool for holding individuals and governments accountable for their actions. It is a reminder that the ICC is not just a court, but a symbol of justice and accountability. The ICC has been a major player in the global fight against impunity, and its work has had a significant impact on the lives of people around the world.

The case is a reminder that the ICC is a powerful force for good, and that its work will continue to shape the course of history. The ICC has been a major source of hope for many people around the world, who see it as a beacon of justice and accountability in a world where impunity often reigns.

The case is a reminder that the ICC is a powerful tool for promoting justice and accountability, and that its work will continue to inspire and motivate people around the world. The ICC has been a major player in the global fight against impunity, and its work has had a significant impact on the lives of people around the world.

The case is a reminder that the ICC is a powerful force for good, and that its work will continue to shape the course of history. The ICC has been a major source of hope for many people around the world, who see it as a beacon of justice and accountability in a world where impunity often reigns





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ICC Arrest Warrants Senator Go Former Police Officers Extra-Judicial Killings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meme of fictitious ICC judge denouncing bias in Duterte case debunkedA viral social media post featuring a fabricated quote from a non‑existent International Criminal Court judge has been exposed as a meme. The false claim alleged bias against former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, but official records show no such judge exists and the image is linked to an internet parody. The article clarifies the real roles of ICC prosecutors, the status of the Duterte investigation, and offers guidance on how to spot similar disinformation.

Read more »

Gatchalian Denounces Defensor's 'Blue Ribbon Hearing' as Attempt to Fool PublicSenator Sherwin Gatchalian on Sunday denounced Senator Raffy Tulfo's ally, Senator Joel Defensor, for allegedly attempting to fool the public with a supposed Blue Ribbon hearing that will be held outside the Senate.

Read more »

Sandiganbayan suspends Jinggoy Estrada as senator for 90 days due to graft caseThe Sandiganbayan Second Division has imposed a 90-day preventive suspension order against Senator Jinggoy Estrada due to a pending graft charge against him over his alleged involvement in the flood control scandal.

Read more »

Duterte's Son Alleges ICC Used as Political Weapon, Denies Arrest Warrant ClaimsPaolo Duterte claims a reliable source informed him that former presidential aide Christopher Go is an ICC target, calling it a political tactic. The DILG and PNP deny receiving any formal notice about ICC warrants, emphasizing their commitment to the rule of law.

Read more »