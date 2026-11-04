ICC VPRS Seeks Guidance on Duterte Drug War Victim Applications

The International Criminal Court Registry asks Trial Chamber III for clarification on victim scope in the Rodrigo Duterte case, addressing temporal limits and indirect harm categories.

The Victims Participation and Reparation Section of the International Criminal Court Registry has formally requested judicial guidance from Trial Chamber III regarding the reassessment of applications submitted by victims of the Philippine drug war. This procedural move follows the establishment of specific temporal parameters for the case against former President Rodrigo Duterte, which has narrowed the pool of eligible participants.

Scope Limitations Affecting Victim Eligibility

A public redacted report dated October 29 indicates that at least 13 of the 251 applications previously authorized during the pre-trial phase now appear to fall outside the defined scope of the trial. These applications represent 16 of the 539 victims who were initially slated to participate in the proceedings against the former leader. The restriction stems from the Chamber's decision to apply strict temporal boundaries to the confirmed charges, a move that resulted in the removal of Incident 57 from the Office of the Prosecutor's original list.

Also read ICC Status Conference Rules 68.2 68.3 Duterte Trial November 30

Group Classifications and Legal Ambiguities

In the absence of further instructions, the Registry plans to categorize applications related to murders or attempted murders that do not fit within the established scope as Group B. Applicants who clearly qualify under the current definitions will remain in Group A, though the exact count is now uncertain due to these new constraints. For cases where the Registry cannot make a clear determination, applicants are placed in Group C, creating a need for judicial clarification on several specific legal questions.

Temporal Boundaries and Disappearance Cases

Trial Chamber III must now decide whether the temporal scope includes murders committed in June 2016, particularly concerning eight applications alleging killings in locations other than Davao City during that month. Additionally, the Registry seeks guidance on cases involving individuals who disappeared under circumstances consistent with drug-war killings. One applicant reported harm resulting from the disappearance of a direct victim, but it remains unclear if such cases can be legally treated as murder without proof of death.

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Presumptions of Death and Indirect Victimhood

The Registry has asked judges whether they may rely on a presumption of death when assessing these disappearance cases and, if so, what duration of disappearance would be sufficient. Another critical issue involves the definition of indirect victims, specifically those who witnessed part of the criminal conduct or had a pre-existing relationship with the victim beyond family ties. One application was submitted by a neighbor who heard gunshots and observed perpetrators approaching a house, suffering immense fear and trauma.

Future Application Strategies and Resource Constraints

The Registry also questioned whether children born into families experiencing ongoing negative consequences from an alleged crime should be recognized as indirect victims. One such application described psychological and material harm suffered by a child born three years and six months after a relative was killed. Currently, 46 complete applications comprising 96 individuals have been filed as Group A, with four others in Group C. The Registry noted that this number remains low compared to projections, citing limited human and financial resources. They are provisionally planning another transmission of Group A applications before the trial begins.