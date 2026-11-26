Rodrigo Duterte's defense counsel argues cognitive decline prevents meaningful participation in International Criminal Court charges. Trial begins November 30 with special accommodations.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faces a legal challenge regarding his cognitive capacity to stand trial at the International Criminal Court, according to a defense filing. His legal team argues that significant mental impairments hinder his ability to understand complex charges of crimes against humanity. This assertion precedes the scheduled start of the proceedings on November 30.

Defense Arguments on Cognitive Decline

Haynes, the lead defense counsel for Rodrigo Duterte, submitted a redacted trial brief on November 25 to the tribunal. The document explicitly states that the former president suffers from a cognitive impairment that fundamentally limits his understanding of the legal proceedings. Haynes noted that these impairments prevent Duterte from providing meaningful instructions to his legal team. Furthermore, the former president cannot effectively navigate the voluminous evidence disclosed by the Office of the Prosecutor.

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The evidentiary record in this case is extensive, standing at over 62,000 items as confirmed by Haynes. The defense team contends that Rodrigo Duterte cannot process or retain this massive volume of information. Haynes stated in the brief that while the former president is physically present, his capacity to contribute to his own defense is virtually non-existent. The legal counsel emphasized that Duterte cannot reliably recall events from more than a decade ago. He also noted that the former president struggles to remember events that occurred only hours earlier.

Medical Evidence and Prosecution Rebuttal

The defense relies heavily on an expert panel medical report conducted in August to support their claims. This report concluded that Rodrigo Duterte's understanding of the charges remains superficial. A neurologist cited in the brief acknowledged that the former president's ability to provide a rational and coherent account of alleged criminal events is significantly reduced. Haynes quoted an unnamed neurological expert stating that everything discussed in one meeting is forgotten by the next.

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Despite these claims, the prosecution and the Common Legal Representatives of the Victims rejected the defense narrative. They argued that the expert panel unanimously found no evidence of cognitive decline compared to pre-trial assessments. The prosecution attributed the poor test results to inconsistent effort and test underperformance rather than medical impairment. This dispute over medical evidence has been a central point of contention since February, although Pre-Trial Chamber I confirmed the charges against Rodrigo Duterte in April.

Trial Chamber III and Courtroom Accommodations

After Pre-Trial Chamber I and the Appeals Chamber rejected the defense's appeals, the International Criminal Court presidency referred the case to Trial Chamber III. In late May, Haynes requested a comprehensive medical re-examination, which Trial Chamber III approved. The court appointed a panel of three experts specializing in forensic psychiatry, geriatric neurology, and neuropsychology. Their findings were central to the recent arguments regarding the former president's fitness to stand trial.

To ensure fair participation, the Chamber has instructed the Registry to implement special courtroom accommodations. These measures include providing over-ear noise-canceling headphones to Rodrigo Duterte. The court has also scheduled flexible sitting times to accommodate time-zone differences for witnesses in the Philippines. Options for remote video-link attendance from the ICC Detention Center are available. Additionally, continuous health monitoring by the Court's Medical Officer is mandated throughout the proceedings.

Scheduled Proceedings and Judicial Panel

The trial officially opens on Monday, November 30, marking the beginning of the formal hearing. Rodrigo Duterte will face Trial Chamber III, which has been assigned to oversee the case. The panel includes Presiding Judge Joanna Korner, Judge Keebong Paek, and Judge Nicolas Guillou. These judges will determine the validity of the charges and the impact of the reported cognitive impairments on the former president's legal defense. The outcome of this trial will set a significant precedent for accountability and the rights of accused persons with medical conditions.