Rodrigo Duterte's legal team submits a 77-page pre-trial brief to the ICC, arguing that drug war deaths do not constitute crimes against humanity as domestic courts handle the cases.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague is set to open its highly anticipated trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, November 30. Approximately four days before the proceedings commence, his legal team has firmly reiterated that the allegations of crimes against humanity are fundamentally untenable and lack the necessary legal basis for prosecution.

Defense Challenges Context of Charges

On November 25, the defense team released a comprehensive 77-page pre-trial brief that directly questions the evidence presented by the Office of the Prosecutor. Lead counsel Peter Haynes argued that the link between Mr. Duterte and the alleged murders is not supported by the facts, emphasizing that political rhetoric found in speeches does not establish criminal intent.

Also read ICC Duterte Trial Opens November 30 With About 100 Prosecution Witnesses Expected

The brief asserts that the term "neutralisation" used in official communications did not mean to kill a suspect, but rather referred to other police operations. Haynes maintained that the prosecution places excessive weight on these speeches without understanding their proper historical and legal context, which fails to connect the former president to the specific charges.

Furthermore, the defense clarified that they do not intend to raise a positive defense regarding the individual acts themselves. Instead, their strategy focuses on demonstrating that the alleged crimes do not meet the legal definition of crimes against humanity, thereby arguing that the case does not belong before the international court.

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Stakeholder Positions on Jurisdiction

Peter Haynes refuted the prosecution's assertion that the evidence establishes contextual elements for mass atrocities. He stated that even if the 56 specific incidents linked to Duterte were proven beyond reasonable doubt, the evidence cannot establish a widespread or systematic attack against the civilian population of the Philippines.

The defense argued there was no State or organisational policy to murder, which is a required component for crimes against humanity. While the legal team does not contest the existence of unlawful killings by police during the drug war, they contend these were ordinary murders handled by a functioning domestic criminal justice system.

Haynes described the ICC process as obscenely removing accountability from a national system equipped to deal with such matters. He noted that the domestic mechanisms for accountability, including criminal prosecutions, continue to operate, suggesting that international intervention is unnecessary and perverse given the existing local legal framework.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The trial involves Trial Chamber III, consisting of Presiding Judge Joanna Korner, Judge Keebong Paek, and Judge Nicolas Guillou. The judges are currently hearing and deciding on a multitude of evidentiary and procedural arguments from the defense, the prosecution, the Common Legal Representatives of Victims, and the ICC Registry.

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Information regarding which prosecution witness testimony will be admitted remains scarce, along with details on in-court security measures to protect witnesses and victims. The defense has also highlighted concerns about the health of the defendant, citing court-appointed doctors who have acknowledged that Mr. Duterte may suffer from cognitive impairment.

The pre-trial brief, originally submitted on November 20, was released with redactions to protect sensitive information. As the trial begins, the first block of presentations will focus on the prosecution presenting its witnesses and evidence, a process that may take several months to complete.