ICC Trial of Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Begins Nov 30

The ICC trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte opens Nov 30 with charges of crimes against humanity. The proceedings examine alleged killings in Davao City and during his presidency.

The trial of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court is scheduled to begin on November 30. The proceedings will start at 10 a.m. in The Hague, which corresponds to 5 p.m. in Manila. Judges will read the confirmed charges, ask the former leader to enter a plea, and hear opening statements. This marks the start of the formal legal process before the prosecution presents its evidence.

Opening Day Proceedings And Charges

The three-judge Trial Chamber III will first verify that Duterte understands the nature of the charges against him. The judges will then ask whether he admits guilt or pleads not guilty. The court will read the charges previously confirmed by the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber. The prosecution will deliver its opening statement first, followed by the Common Legal Representatives of Victims.

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The prosecution has six hours to present its opening statement, while the victims' representatives have three hours. The judges have yet to determine how much time to give to the defense. Duterte may also deliver an opening statement at the start of the trial or immediately before presenting its evidence. The defense will have the chance to challenge the evidence and present its own case.

Specific Allegations In The Philippines

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity involving alleged killings during his time as Davao City mayor and president. The first count concerns alleged murders in Davao City during his mayoral period, from 2013 to June 2016. The second concerns the killings of people described as high-value targets during his presidency, from around July 2016 to July 2017.

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The third involves alleged murders and attempted murders during barangay clearing operations across the country from July 2016 to September 2018. The charges relate to crimes committed between November 2011 and March 16, 2019. Prosecutors allege that the crimes were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population.

Prosecution Evidence And Witness Testimony

After the opening statements, the prosecution will call its first witness. It will also present testimony and documentary, digital or physical evidence against Duterte. The judges have asked the prosecution for a detailed trial brief. This brief is intended to identify the principal facts the prosecution seeks to establish, the witnesses who will testify, relevant exhibits and the legal arguments.

The party calling a witness will generally question that witness first. The victims' legal representatives may ask questions, followed by the prosecution. The defense can challenge prosecution witnesses by questioning their credibility and the reliability of their testimony. Under the court's rules, certain previously recorded testimony may be submitted through procedures that do not require the witness to physically testify.

Victims Representation And Defense Strategy

Victims will participate through the Common Legal Representatives of Victims, who can present their views and concerns. Their role is distinct from that of the prosecution, which carries the burden of proving the charges. The chamber's directions allow for a possible presentation of evidence by the representatives. After the prosecution completes its presentation, the victims' legal representatives may submit observations.

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If authorized by the judges, the representatives may present evidence. The defense will then present its case and call witnesses. It may challenge the prosecution's evidence and offer its own evidence in response to the charges. The chamber has directed the defense to identify the principal factual or legal issues it disputes with the prosecution and outline the general nature of its defense.

The ICC intends to hear witness testimony in public as far as possible. However, some portions of the proceedings may take place in private or closed session when necessary. This includes situations where it is necessary to protect sensitive information or witnesses. The court's directions require the parties to respect protective measures ordered for witnesses.

The court has clarified that the defense outlining its general position does not prevent raising additional issues later. This applies if new issues emerge during the trial or its investigations. The prosecution must prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. Duterte has not been convicted of these charges, and the trial will determine the outcome of these serious allegations.