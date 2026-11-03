ICC Trial for Rodrigo Duterte Begins Nov 30

The International Criminal Court trial for former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte starts November 30. Judges will read confirmed charges of crimes against humanity regarding killings during his tenure.

The trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity is scheduled to commence on November 30. The proceedings will begin at 10 a.m. local time in The Hague, which corresponds to 5 p.m. in Manila time. During this initial phase, judges will formally read the charges and ask the former leader to enter a plea.

Key Dates And Charges Overview

The court will examine allegations that Duterte committed murder and attempted murder between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019. These actions are said to have taken place across the Philippines during his political career. The charges have already been confirmed by the Pre-Trial Chamber for a full trial. This confirmation means there is sufficient evidence to proceed to the next stage.

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The prosecution carries the burden of proving these charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Duterte has not yet been convicted of these specific allegations. The defense team will have ample opportunity to challenge the evidence presented by the prosecution. They will also present their own case to counter the claims made against their client.

Trial Chamber Procedures And Schedule

Trial Chamber III, composed of three judges, will oversee the opening of the case. Their first task is to verify that Duterte understands the nature and severity of the charges against him. Following this verification, the judges will ask him directly whether he admits guilt or pleads not guilty. The court will then formally read the confirmed charges to all parties present in the courtroom.

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The prosecution is allotted six hours to deliver its opening statement at the start of the trial. This time limit is strictly enforced to ensure efficient proceedings. The Common Legal Representatives of Victims will follow with a three-hour opening statement. Their role is to represent the interests of those affected by the alleged crimes.

The defense may deliver an opening statement either at the beginning or just before presenting evidence. The judges have not yet determined the specific time allocation for the defense. This decision will likely be made as the trial preparations continue. The court aims to balance fairness with the need for timely resolution of the case.

Specific Allegations Of Murder

Duterte faces three distinct counts of crimes against humanity. The first count concerns alleged murders committed while he was mayor of Davao City from 2013 to June 2016. This period covers his local government tenure before he assumed the presidency. The second count relates to killings of people described as high-value targets.

These alleged killings occurred during his presidency, specifically from around July 2016 to July 2017. The third count involves murders and attempted murders during barangay clearing operations. These operations took place across the country from July 2016 to September 2018. Prosecutors allege these acts were part of a widespread and systematic attack.

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Evidence And Witness Testimony

After opening statements, the prosecution will call its first witness to testify. They will present documentary, digital, and physical evidence to support their case. The judges have requested a detailed trial brief from the prosecution. This document must identify principal facts, witnesses, exhibits, and legal arguments.

Witness questioning typically begins with the party that called them. Victims' representatives may ask questions next, followed by the prosecution. The defense can challenge witness credibility and testimony reliability. Not all evidence requires physical appearance. Previously recorded testimony may be submitted under certain court rules.

The Common Legal Representatives of Victims can present views and concerns. Their role is distinct from the prosecution but they may submit evidence if authorized. The ICC intends to hear testimony publicly whenever possible. However, closed sessions may occur to protect sensitive information or witnesses.

The defense must identify principal factual or legal issues disputed with the prosecution. They may outline the general nature of their defense strategy. This requirement does not prevent raising additional issues later in the trial. The court clarified that new issues can emerge during investigations or proceedings.