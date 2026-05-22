ICC Trial Chamber III Confirms Charges of Crimes Against Humanity Against Rodrigo Duterte

The ICC Trial Chamber III confirmed charges of crimes against humanity against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, finding that despite his medical condition and physical impairments due to age and chronic physical ailments, there is a real and substantial risk that he could abscond or obstruct justice.

In its decision, the ICC Trial Chamber III confirmed charges of crimes against humanity against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte . The Chamber found that despite concerns over Duterte's medical condition , there is a real and substantial risk that he could abscond or obstruct justice, outweighing his physical and cognitive impairments due to age and chronic physical ailments.

This decision comes after the ICC Appeals Chamber denied Duterte's appeal on the Court's jurisdiction over his cases, a concern raised by his defense lawyer. The status conference has been scheduled to discuss details such as the commencement date of the trial, deadlines, evidence, agreed facts, and languages to be used during the trial. The Chamber may also order the use of private sessions to protect sensitive witness and security information





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ICC Trials Rodrigo Duterte Crimes Against Humanity Medical Condition

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