ICC Status Conference Rules 68.2 68.3 Duterte Trial November 30

The International Criminal Court details Rules 68.2 and 68.3 during the final status conference for former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte ahead of the November 30 trial start.

The International Criminal Court addressed critical procedural matters concerning evidence presentation during the fifth and final status conference for former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte on Monday. Held in The Hague, this significant hearing focused on Rules 68.2 and 68.3 of the International Criminal Court Rules of Procedure and Evidence. These specific legal provisions dictate how previously recorded witness testimony may be utilized during the upcoming judicial proceedings.

This clarification serves as a crucial precursor to the formal commencement of the trial, which is scheduled to begin on November 30. The rules fundamentally shape the evidentiary landscape by establishing clear parameters for when recorded statements can replace live courtroom appearances. Both the prosecution and defense teams must now align their strategies with these procedural requirements as the case moves toward its trial phase.

Also read ICC wraps up pre-trial hearings as Duterte's November 30 case nears

Distinction Between Rule 68.2 And Rule 68.3

Rule 68.3 applies directly to situations where the witness is physically present before the Trial Chamber during the proceedings. Under this provision, previously recorded testimony may be introduced into evidence only if the witness does not object to its use. This rule ensures that the prosecution, defense, and judges retain the full opportunity to examine the witness directly during the legal process while still utilizing prior recorded materials.

Rule 68.2 covers scenarios where the court allows previously recorded testimony to be introduced even if the witness is not present in the courtroom. This exception is permitted only under specific, stringent circumstances. These conditions include situations where both the prosecution and defense had the opportunity to examine the witness during the initial recording phase. It also applies if the witness has died or remains unavailable despite reasonable efforts to secure their attendance.

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Furthermore, Rule 68.2 allows for the introduction of testimony concerning matters other than the accused's acts and conduct, subject to additional legal requirements. The rule also accounts for cases where the witness has been subjected to improper interference. The Trial Chamber retains the ultimate authority to decide whether a particular recorded testimony can be admitted under Rule 68 and whether all specific requirements have been met for each piece of evidence.

Legal Team Positions On Evidence Admission

Attorney Kristina Conti, an International Criminal Court counsel representing the victims, provided detailed explanations of how these rules function in practice during the conference. She clarified that Rule 68.3 involves witnesses who already have recorded statements, documents, or videos on record. Conti emphasized that these pre-existing affidavits and recorded accounts can help shorten court proceedings because some of the witness's statements and supporting evidence have already been documented.

Conti stressed that witnesses covered under Rule 68.3 will still appear before the court despite the use of their recorded statements. She described this process as ensuring the witnesses are physically present for judicial review. This approach balances efficiency with the need for direct judicial observation of the witness demeanor and testimony during the live proceedings.

In contrast, Conti explained that Rule 68.2 functions as a replacement for testimony where the witness does not appear in person. Under this provision, the court accepts the recorded testimony of the witness, but the witness themselves remains absent from the courtroom. This method allows the legal team to introduce significant evidence without the logistical challenges of securing live attendance, provided all legal thresholds are satisfied.

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Defense Objections And Trial Preparation

The defense team has raised substantial concerns regarding the use of previously recorded testimony under these new rules. They have highlighted the potential difficulty in effectively questioning witnesses whose evidence is deemed significant to the prosecution's case. The defense argues that the inability to cross-examine witnesses in person during the trial may undermine their ability to challenge the credibility and context of the recorded statements.

Additionally, the defense has pointed to the need for a thorough examination of how certain reports and documents were produced. This includes scrutinizing the specific individuals involved in preparing these materials to ensure procedural integrity. The defense has indicated its intention to present its own witnesses in direct response to the prosecution's evidence. This strategy aims to provide alternative narratives and counter the impact of the records introduced under Rules 68.2 and 68.3.

The convergence of these procedural rules and the stated positions of the legal teams sets the stage for a complex evidentiary battle. The International Criminal Court must now navigate these technical requirements while ensuring fair trial standards for former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte. The upcoming trial on November 30 will determine how these rules are applied in real-time as the case proceeds.