The International Criminal Court will begin Rodrigo Duterte's crimes against humanity trial on November 30, with the prosecution expecting to call around 100 witnesses and more than 500 victims authorized to participate through legal representatives.

The International Criminal Court will open the trial of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte on November 30, with the prosecution expecting to call around 100 witnesses, ICC spokesperson Oriane Huber Maillet said on Tuesday, November 24.

Duterte Faces ICC Murder Charges

More than 500 victims of extrajudicial killings in Duterte's drug war have been authorized to participate in the trial through their common legal representatives. Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder. The alleged crimes were committed during his anti-illegal drug operations as Davao City mayor and vice mayor, when he was accused of using the so-called Davao Death Squad.

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The prosecution says he replicated the Davao model on a nationwide scale after assuming the presidency in 2016. This will be the first ICC trial pertaining to a situation in the Philippines. Judges in Trial Chamber III will determine whether Duterte is guilty beyond reasonable doubt, unlike the confirmation of charges hearing last February, when the pre-trial chamber decided whether there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.

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"The prosecution currently anticipates calling about 100 witnesses over the course of the trial, and after that, after the prosecution's case, the defense will have the opportunity to present its own evidence and its own witnesses," Maillet said. She added that these proceedings are expected to take time because of the complex allegations.

Witness Protection and Trial Duration

"The exact duration of the trial will depend on a number of factors, including the volume of evidence, the number of witnesses, and any procedural matters that may arise during the trial," Maillet said. She also noted the court has extensively prepared for the case, which has generated national and international public interest. Maillet said the court has a legal obligation to protect victims and witnesses.

"Depending on the circumstances of each individual, the judges may order protective measures to safeguard the security and the well-being of these witnesses," she said. Judges may also move proceedings into a private or closed session to protect confidential information. The court presumes Duterte innocent unless and until proven guilty before the court.

When the trial opens, the judges will first check whether Duterte understands the charges against him and then ask him to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. Joanna Korner will return as Presiding Judge, alongside Judge Keebong Paek and Judge Nicolas Guillou. After the plea, the ICC prosecutor and the victims' legal representatives are expected to deliver opening statements, each taking several hours.

Trial Procedures and Defense Rights

The defense will deliver a short introduction of its case, with a longer opening statement expected later in the trial. The testimony of the prosecution's first witness is then expected to begin. Before the court goes on its winter judicial recess starting December 18, the prosecution is expected to present its first five witnesses.

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Maillet said Duterte is represented by counsel of his choosing and is entitled to all fair trial guarantees under the Rome Statute, including adequate time and facilities to prepare his defense. He can also challenge the prosecution's evidence and present evidence and witnesses on his own behalf.

"Let's be clear, the court's role is not to pursue any political objective. Rather, it's to determine through independent and impartial judicial proceedings whether the charges have been proven according to the law," Maillet said.

"A fair trial is a fundamental principle of the Rome Statute. " "The Court remains committed to ensuring that these proceedings are conducted fairly, independently and transparently, in accordance with the Rome Statute and the Court's legal framework," she said. The ICC is set to begin the trial amid a delegitimization campaign from Duterte's supporters and global superpowers like the United States.

Public Access and Protest Preparations

ICC hearings are public and can be followed in person at the court's headquarters in The Hague or online via its Facebook and YouTube channels. Those attending in person may queue outside the court and are served on a first-come, first-served basis, with four sessions per day. Online streams will have a 30-minute delay to allow for redactions if confidential information is divulged during open session.

Both pro- and anti-Duterte camps are expected to stage events and demonstrations in the days leading up to the trial and when it begins. Duterte Panagutin Network will hold a march and protest on ICC grounds just before the trial starts at 9 am, while Duterte's supporters are expected to gather from 10 am onwards.