ICC Sets Pre‑Trial Agenda for Rodrigo Duterte Case, Explores Witness Protection and Trial Date

The International Criminal Court's first status conference on Rodrigo Duterte's case addressed start‑date options, evidence disclosure, witness protection, and victim participation, while the defense sought additional medical assessment and flagged the volume of prosecution testimonies.

The International Criminal Court convened a first status conference on Wednesday, May 27, to address a series of pre‑trial issues in the case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte .

The hearing, held in The Hague, focused on procedural questions such as the tentative start date of the trial, the scope and timing of evidence disclosure, the protection of witnesses, and the role that victims may play in the proceedings. The ICC Trial Chamber III set a deadline of August 24 for the submission of witness lists and related reports, while also examining the possibility of using video‑linked testimony to accommodate individuals who cannot appear in person.

In addition, the Chamber raised concerns about the sheer volume of alleged crimes, noting that the prosecution has prepared 197 separate testimonies, many of which appear to be repetitive, and asked the parties to consider whether such an extensive catalogue is necessary for a fair trial. Peter Haynes, a British barrister appointed as lead counsel for Duterte, confirmed that the former president will not attend the hearing in person.

Duterte signed a waiver allowing his legal team to represent him, and he has been excused from the conference. Haynes emphasized that his client does not require an interpreter for the trial, despite earlier requests to the ICC. The defense team expressed confidence that it is prepared to move forward, but warned that the limited time available to review the prosecution's evidence could impede a full and effective response.

They also urged the Chamber to resolve preliminary matters-such as the admissibility of evidence and the protection of vulnerable witnesses-before setting a definitive trial date. While the prosecution has suggested November 30 as a possible commencement date, the defense argues that the earliest reasonable start must follow the resolution of these pre‑trial issues. In parallel with the procedural discussion, the new legal team requested a fresh medical assessment of Duterte's health, citing concerns about his capacity to endure the trial.

The ICC has agreed to commission an independent evaluation to determine whether the former president is fit to stand trial. Meanwhile, the Chamber reiterated its commitment to victim participation, outlining mechanisms for victims to submit statements and to be heard during the proceedings. The conference concluded with a reminder that the ICC aims to balance the rights of the accused with the interests of justice and accountability for alleged crimes against humanity.

The hearing was streamed live for the public, and observers were invited to follow further developments as the Court moves toward scheduling the trial





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International Criminal Court Rodrigo Duterte Pre‑Trial Proceedings Witness Protection Victim Participation

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