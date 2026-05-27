ICC Sets November 30 Trial Date for Duterte on Crimes Against Humanity Charges

The International Criminal Court has scheduled the trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for November 30, 2026, on charges of crimes against humanity for his war on drugs. Both prosecution and defense have six months to prepare, with daily hearings expected until a Christmas recess.

The International Criminal Court ( ICC ) has set a trial date of November 30, 2026 for the case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte , who is accused of crimes against humanity for his role in the deadly war on drugs .

The trial, which will be held at the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands, will run five days a week until a Christmas recess. Both the prosecution and defense have been given six months to prepare, with key deadlines including the submission of witness lists and evidence. The Trial Chamber III, led by Presiding Judge Joanna Korner of the United Kingdom, along with Judge Keebong Paek of South Korea and Judge Nicolas Guillou of France, will oversee the proceedings.

Duterte, who served as president from 2016 to 2022 and previously as Davao City mayor, was arrested on March 11, 2026 upon his return from Hong Kong and has been detained in The Hague since. The charges stem from his anti-drug campaign between November 2011 and March 2019, while the Philippines was still a signatory to the Rome Statute.

The ICC has confirmed charges including murder as a crime against humanity, covering at least 78 victims across three counts: killings in Davao City during his mayoral term, high-value targets during his presidency, and clearance operations. These cases are considered representative samples of the thousands of deaths attributed to the war on drugs. During a status conference, Judge Korner emphasized the need for daily sessions, with potential adjustments for the accused's health and attendance.

The court also highlighted the importance of providing interpretation for opening statements to ensure understanding in the Philippines. The trial marks a significant moment in international justice, as Duterte faces accountability for alleged crimes perpetrated while in power. The defense has until October 30 to indicate issues and prepare its case, while victims' legal representatives must file their trial brief by September 28. The pre-trial chamber had earlier found Duterte criminally responsible, committing him to trial.

As the world watches, the proceedings will test the ICC's ability to hold former heads of state accountable, amid debates on sovereignty and human rights. The schedule is tight, with the prosecution required to submit its final brief and evidence list by August 31. The trial is expected to draw international attention, with human rights groups and victims' families seeking justice.

Duterte's legal team has signaled a robust defense, but the court remains focused on ensuring a fair and expedited process. The six-month preparation period will allow both sides to organize complex evidence from the Philippines and other sources. The ICC's decision to proceed underscores its commitment to prosecuting crimes against humanity, even against former leaders. The trial will be closely monitored by the international community, as it sets precedents for accountability in drug war excesses.

The victims, many of whom are from poor communities, hope for recognition and reparations. The court has already received extensive documentation, including testimonies and forensic evidence. The trial's outcome could influence future policies on human rights and law enforcement in the Philippines and beyond. The court has also arranged security measures for witnesses and participants.

As November approaches, both sides will engage in rigorous legal preparations. The proceedings will be a landmark for the ICC, reinforcing its role in global justice





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