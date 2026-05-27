ICC Sets November 2026 Trial Date for Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Crimes Against Humanity Charges

The International Criminal Court has scheduled the trial of former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte to begin on November 30, 2026, on three counts of crimes against humanity linked to his anti-drug campaign and the Davao Death Squad. Duterte, who has been in ICC custody since March 2025, will be required to attend the proceedings in person.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Trial Chamber III has announced the commencement date for the trial of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte , setting it for November 30, 2026.

Presiding Judge Joanna Korner communicated this schedule during the first status conference held on Wednesday, May 27. The trial is expected to run daily until a judicial recess is declared. The Chamber's decision followed a status conference that considered submissions from the Prosecution, the Defense, and the Legal Representatives of Victims, along with the necessary timeframe for evidence disclosure and other preparatory materials.

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity, stemming from his alleged role in the extrajudicial killings during his nationwide war on drugs and the activities of the Davao Death Squad during his tenure as mayor of Davao City. Unlike previous hearings where he was absent, Duterte, who has been detained by the ICC since March 2025, is mandated to appear physically for the November trials.

This development marks a significant step in the ICC's proceedings against the former leader, drawing international attention to the accountability mechanisms for state-mandated anti-crime operations





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Rodrigo Duterte International Criminal Court War On Drugs Crimes Against Humanity Trial Date

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