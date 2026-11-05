ICC Seeks Witness Protection for Duterte Trial as February Date Approaches

The International Criminal Court has filed for protective measures for 55 witnesses in the Rodrigo Duterte trial. Prosecutors cite safety risks as the trial begins next month.

The International Criminal Court has formally requested comprehensive protective measures for fifty-five witnesses scheduled to testify in the high-profile trial of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. With the commencement of proceedings less than one month away, the Office of the Prosecutor submitted a public redacted filing on November 5 to Trial Chamber III. The filing details urgent security concerns and asks the judges to implement specific safeguards to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals testifying from the Philippines and abroad.

Prosecutors Outline Special Safety Measures

Acting Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang led the request for these in-court protective and special measures, citing objective risks to the witnesses. The proposed interventions range from the use of pseudonyms and face and voice distortion to holding closed courtroom sessions. The filing argues that these measures are necessary to protect the physical safety, psychological well-being, dignity, and privacy of the individuals involved. Prosecutors emphasize that the high vulnerability of these witnesses warrants immediate judicial approval of these protective protocols before the trial begins.

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The request is grounded in Articles 64 and 68 of the Rome Statute and Rules 87 and 88 of the ICC Rules of Procedure and Evidence. These legal frameworks provide the court with the authority to implement protective measures when there is a significant risk to a witness. Niang cited previous ICC trials to establish the precedent and necessity for such protections. The prosecution stated that the measures aim to minimize the impact of testimony by providing psychological and emotional support to the witnesses throughout the judicial process.

Stakeholders and Legal Arguments

Senior Trial Lawyer Julian Nicholls previously informed Presiding Judge Joanna Korner that the Office of the Prosecutor would submit its suggestions for protective measures by Friday. During the final status conference, Judge Korner reminded Nicholls and trial lawyer Edward Jeremy to provide concrete deadlines. She emphasized the need for certainty to address the various ramifications of the trial and the evidence involved. The prosecution expects to rely on the evidence of approximately seventy-eight witnesses, with sixty-nine facing oral examinations or being admitted under Rule 68(3).

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The filing outlines six distinct categories of witnesses requiring protection. These include insider witnesses and crime-based witnesses located in the Philippines, as well as a redacted category of vulnerable individuals. The list also encompasses witnesses living abroad, those admitted into the ICC Protection Program, and prosecution staff members. Prosecutors stated there is an objectively justifiable risk to these witnesses, with some making their cooperation contingent upon being provided anonymity and strict security guarantees.

Specific Security Risks and Allegations

Some of the strongest security concerns raised by the prosecution involve Philippine-based insider witnesses. These individuals are expected to provide evidence concerning alleged extrajudicial killings during Duterte's term as mayor of Davao City and during his presidency. Their testimony may implicate Duterte directly in specific charged incidents. Furthermore, prosecutors allege that this evidence concerns the implementation of a policy to neutralize people involved in drug-related crimes through violence and murder.

The filing also highlights the potential risk to witnesses due to the public nature of the arrest warrant for former Philippine National Police chief and current Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa. The document describes Dela Rosa as a co-perpetrator wanted by the ICC and notes that he has sufficient influence and support in the Philippines to evade arrest. The unsealing of Dela Rosa's arrest warrant, which has been public for five months, may focus renewed attention on insider witnesses, increasing their vulnerability.

Implementation and Next Steps

The vast majority of prosecution witnesses reside in the Philippines, making local security a primary concern. Crime-based witnesses, who are currently in the Philippines, are among those for whom prosecutors seek protection. Their expected evidence relates to alleged extrajudicial killings during Duterte's mayoral and presidential periods. Prosecutors are requesting pseudonyms, face and video distortion, and private sessions where necessary for members of this group to testify safely.

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For some insider witnesses, prosecutors are asking judges to allow pseudonyms, face and voice distortion, and limited private sessions. For another redacted group of highly vulnerable insider witnesses, the prosecution is seeking pseudonyms and closed sessions throughout their entire testimony. The trial is scheduled to begin in late February 2026, and the court must now review these requests to determine the final security protocols for the proceedings. The outcome of this filing will significantly impact how the evidence is presented and who can safely participate in the trial.